The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus will host a "Free Throw Championship" Sunday, Feb. 20, at Teutopolis Junior High School.
The doors open at 3 p.m., with the shoot starting at 3:30 p.m., with the day including plaques, giveaways, and opportunities to win cool stuff, along with advancement to regional and state contests.
After all of the awards are given out by the council competition, the winners will shoot for the district competition.
For more information, contact Matthew Weidner at (217) 925-5700 or (217) 821-5112, or by email at matthewweidner74@icloud.com.
