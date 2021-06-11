Numerous area athletes competed at the Class 1A girls track and field state meet Thursday at O’Brien Field in Charleston.
Aside from Altamont freshman Grace Nelson, who won a state championship in the 300-meter hurdles, other athletes also had highlight-worthy afternoons.
In the pole vault event, Teutopolis junior Isabelle Hemmen finished in second place after a leap of 3.47 meters. She cleared the bar on her second attempt, while Catlin (Salt Fork) junior Brynlee Keeran cleared it on her third attempt.
Neither Hemmen nor Keeran cleared the bar at 3.55 meters. Downs (Tri-Valley) senior Windsor Roberts, however, did and also matched it by winning the event after clearing the bar at 3.73 meters.
St. Anthony’s Allison Green also competed in the event. She finished in 10th place after clearing the bar at 3.19 meters.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Newton finished third with a time of 4:12.61. The Lady Eagles’ team featured Laney Hemrich, Whitney Zumbahlen, Rylea Borgic, and Madison Phillips.
Also finishing third in an event was Beecher City senior Maddie Boley in the discus. Boley finished with a throw of 38.26 meters.
Teutopolis freshman Kaitlyn Vahling set personal records in the 100- and 200-meter dash events. In the 100-meter dash, Vahling finished in eighth place, at 12.66 seconds, and in the 200-meter dash, she finished in seventh, at 26.32 seconds.
Newton junior Amber Russell also set a personal record in the shot put, after a throw of 10.07 meters. She finished in 19th place.
Individual Results (area athlete-participated events only):
100m — 1. Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, 12.10; 2. Alaina Lester, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 12.26; 3. Tyrah Taylor, Chicago (Hope Academy); 8. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.66.
200m — 1. Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, 25.32; 2. Tyrah Taylor, Chicago (Hope Academy), 25.44; 3. Atleigh Hamilton, St. Joseph-Ogden (25.80); 7. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 26.32; 8. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 26.40.
400m — 1. Megan Becker, Bloomington (Central Catholic), 57.93; 2. Atleigh Hamilton, St. Joseph-Ogden, 58.00; 3. Nariah Parks, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 58.12; 6. Whitney Zumbahlen, Newton, 1:00.18; 10. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:00.62.
800m — 1. Maleigha Hutson, Bushnell (Prairie City), 2:18.46; 2. Olivia Phillips, DuQuoin, 2:20.30; 3. Sophia Scheider, Elgin (St. Edward), 2:23.02; 25. Sydney Lorton, Cowden (Herrick), 2:40.32.
100m hurdles — 1. Gracie Jessup, Catlin (Salt Fork), 14.81; 2. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 14.86; 3. Cambria Geyer, Tremont, 14.91
300m hurdles — 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 44.41; 2. Katie Moore, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 45.78; 3. Katie Cox, Pittsfield, 46.56.
4x400m relay — 1. DuQuoin, 4:05.07; 2. Winnebago, 4:08.60; 3. Newton, 4:12.61.
Shot Put — 1. Brenna Noon, Oregon, 12.30; 2. Julia Hahn, Liberty, 12.09; 3. Karlie Krogman, Milledgeville, 11.66; 19. Amber Russell, Newton, 10.07.
Discus — 1. Olivia Campbell, Pittsfield, 41.76; 2. Charlotte Frere, Sherrard, 38.34; 3. Maddie Boley, Beecher, 38.26; 19. Sydney Kibler, St. Anthony, 29.50.
High Jump — 1. Lindley Johnston, Toulon (Stark County), 1.63; 2. Kiara Wesseh, Newark, 1.63; T22. Gracee Smithenry, Newton, 1.47.
Pole Vault — 1. Windsor Roberts, Downs (Tri-Valley), 3.73; 2. Isabelle Hemmen, Teutopolis, 3.47; 3. Brynlee Keeran, Catlin (Salt Fork), 3.47; 10. Allison Green, St. Anthony, 3.19.
Long Jump — 1. Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, 5.57; 2. Atleigh Hamilton, St. Joseph-Ogden, 5.44; 3. Cali Minkie, Dakota, 5.43; 20. Whitney Zumbahlen, Newton, 4.85.
Triple Jump — 1. Jade Aber, Manlius (Bureau Valley), 11.13; 2. Brynlee Keeran, Catlin (Salt Fork), 11.02; 3. Cali Minkie, Dakota, 10.82; 15. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 9.93.
