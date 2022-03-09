Carl Repking felt fortunate when the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) asked him to officiate the upcoming state basketball tournament.
A 1980 Teutopolis graduate, Repking has been officiating for 34 years and will now make his third trip to the state tournament. He also called games at the event in 2016 and 2017, including the state championship game in 2017 featuring St. Anthony and Okawville.
Repking said that very few officials get the opportunity to officiate at a state tournament twice, let alone three times, leaving him very humbled in that regard.
The state tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the State Farm Center, on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
THE START
Repking said he's created a lot of memories while wearing a Black and White-striped uniform, but he couldn't help but forget to mention his start in the profession.
"My old classmate Chuck Deters came to me and asked if I wanted to start, and I said, 'Yes, I would,' but I was a little reluctant," Repking said. "I didn't know if I would like it, so I only took six games - junior high and lower-level games. It ended up with Chuck having a bad experience his first time - we were not together our first time - and I ended up taking some of his games.
"He did not further it after his first year, and I fell in love with it and pursued it more aggressively, and it's been very rewarding."
THE GAMES
Repking said that the first regional tournament games that he called came during the 1998-1999 school year.
However, he was on the court for countless others, too.
Repking remembers a game between two top-five teams — No. 3 Cairo and No. 1 Madison — at the Pinckneyville Shootout, along with calling his first super-sectional between Decatur St. Theresa and Bloomington Central Catholic in 2015. That game ended with Decatur St. Theresa reaching the state tournament for the second time in program history.
Even with those two memorable games coming to the top of his head, though, Repking said that nothing quite compares to the scene he saw last Friday in a Class 1A sectional final at the Enlow Center.
Repking was one of the officials for Tuscola and Macon-Meridian, which ended with Graham Meisenhelter sinking a half-court shot to win the game. The shot was the No. 2 play on ESPN's SportsCenter's Top 10, too.
"I was the center official away from the bench, and my responsibility was on a last-second shot. I expected the possibility of a set-play, as they were coming out of a timeout. With that much time, they were possibly going to get a pick - something like that - which could be a foul. So, we were looking for that first, and when he inbounded the ball and just took two dribbles, my partner gave the three-signal, and there was no doubt that the shot was attempted well before the clock expired; it was in flight at half-court. I could see the trajectory of it, and it was right online, and it was nothing but the bottom of the net.
"I mirrored my partner, counted the bucket, and the Meridian student section, and fans, alike, they flooded the floor. We had to go around them to get off the floor."
THE PLAYERS
Repking said he'd seen more than his fair share of great players since he's been an official, but none quite stack up to when he called games when Meyers Leonard was at Robinson.
Leonard later went on to play at Illinois and then in the NBA, after winning a state championship with the Maroons in 2010.
"That was neat because you knew that he was going to go to the next level and be successful, and with his height, the potential of him being an NBA Draft pick was high, so that was cool, knowing that you were on the floor with a future NBA player," Repking said. "That was extremely gratifying."
PAYING HOMAGE
Repking has a sense of gratitude and humbleness about him when it comes to discussing his time as an official, but he also said that he couldn't have done it without help along the way.
Repking got especially emotional when talking about his late father, Vernon 'Mike' Repking — who he said played a big role in where he's at today — while also talking about his support staff at home and former officials that he calls "mentors," too.
"My dad is deceased, and it's hard for me; he influenced me, not only for the love of sports but just as a person," Repking said. "I want to thank him for raising me to love sports and to be a good person.
"I also want to thank the veteran officials — Jack Scott, Andy Pullen, Darryll Stremming, Steve DeClerck, Bill Fritcher — that helped me along the way, and my support staff at home with my wife, Deb, and my son, Tyler."
