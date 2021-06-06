Teutopolis was feeling pretty good going into the seventh inning after getting to Golden Aces’ pitcher Faith Fuller for three runs, taking a 3-2 lead Saturday in their Class 2A regional championship game.
Then it came undone.
Mt. Carmel scored two in the bottom of the inning, punctuated by shortstop Stormie Devine’s long hit that hopped over the fence, giving Mt. Carmel a 4-3 heartbreaking victory over the Shoes.
The Shoes finish the season 14-13.
With runners on first and second and two outs, Tipton called for intentionally walking Pearson, loading the bases to get to Carli Merrit.
Shoes pitcher Tia Probst had struck out Merrit three times previously. Probst walked Merrit on five pitches, sending Kenzie Sisson home, tying the game at 3 a piece.
Aces’ shortstop, Stormie Devine, fouled her first pitch, before sending the second into the right field gap where it bounced over the wall scoring pinchrunner Selby Patberg, for the walk-off single.
The Shoes outhit the Aces, 9-8 aided by a home run from Probst, but just couldn’t push baserunners home.
With one out in the sixth inning facing a 2-0 deficit, Probst sent a Fuller pitch over the centerfield fence cutting the Golden Ace’s lead to one. Estella Mette scored on a Danielle Sarchet bunt the Aces’ committed an error in trying to tag Courtney Gibson out at second. Gibson scored what was the go-ahead run on 1 a sacrifice fly from Erin Althoff.
Probst, in the loss, went 6 2/3 innings allowing four runs on three walks and seven strikeouts. Aces’ pitcher Faith Fuller in the win, allowed three runs with just one earned, on three walks and two strikeouts.
Teutopolis’ Lexie Niebrugge went 2-for-4, while Tia Probst went 2-for-4 with a home run. Golden Aces’ E Banks went 2-for-3 scoring a run, K Pearson went 1-for-3 with 2 rbi and a walk, and Stormie Devine went 2-for-4 with the game-winning rbi. Kenzie Sisson went 1-for-2 scoring twice.
