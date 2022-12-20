You can never truly predict how a Paris and Teutopolis girls’ basketball game will go.
Leading up to Monday night, only one game ended with a double-digit victory in the last three contests; Monday changed that trend, though.
The Lady Tigers (12-0) defeated the Lady Shoes (9-2) 43-27 at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Paris led 8-7 after the first, 20-11 at halftime, and 28-18 after the third quarter.
“You can’t get down to a good team like that because No. 1, they can take care of the ball; No. 2, spread the floor, and No. 3, capitalize on mistakes, hit open shots, and make free throws,” Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson said. “We played scared.
“We missed some shots that we should have made; we were scared to take some shots, and if you don’t attack, it’s not going to be successful.”
Both teams opened the game by trading baskets.
Kaylee Niebrugge started the scoring with a layup before Kaitlyn Coombes answered with one of her own.
Niebrugge then converted her second layup after a dish from Emily Konkel to make it 4-2 before Kendra Young responded with a layup to tie the game.
Konkel then made it 7-4 after hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:03 left, but Paris answered with four-straight points to end the quarter with momentum on the Lady Tigers’ side.
That momentum carried over into the second quarter, too, as Paris opened with a Coombes baseline jumper to increase the lead to three points, 10-7.
Sophomore Graci Watson then knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 13-8 before Young converted a one-handed shot near the basket to make it 15-8.
A Mollie Ruholl 3-pointer would then cut the deficit to four points, 15-11, with 2:41 left, but the Lady Tigers answered again when Deming Hawkins made a layup to push the lead back to five, 17-11 before Trinity Tingley knocked down a 3-pointer to make the halftime score.
Overall, the Lady Shoes finished the evening shooting 21 percent from the floor (9-of-43).
Niebrugge also struggled to get things going after four-quick points to open the contest. She finished with seven points on 2-of-12 shooting with one rebound.
However, Thompson knew what Paris’ game plan would be; make someone else beat them, which Thompson said worried her heading into the game.
“That’s what good teams will do, but we must step up in these other positions and take the pressure off her,” Thompson said. “Right now, we don’t have that threat.”
Aside from Niebrugge, Konkel led the team with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting with four rebounds and one assist. Ruholl added six points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, and Chloe Probst had two points with one rebound.
Freshman Anna Probst also was thrown into the fire against a state-ranked opponent and collected one rebound in limited time. She did not attempt a shot, while Courtney Gibson, Summer Wall, Joleen Deters, and Estella Mette also felt the same fate.
