Jim Dietz couldn’t quite wrap his finger around it.
The Teutopolis volleyball team was one point away from advancing to a Class 2A regional semifinal, but instead, he watched his team walk off the court with their heads hanging. The Lady Shoes somehow couldn’t put-down that final point, losing to Marshall in three sets at Shelbyville High School, even though it felt like the realization of a loss would never happen.
Teutopolis started the third set by stretching its lead to a 14-10 advantage that only began to balloon, as the Lady Shoes led by seven points, 21-14, one moment during the third.
But a gritty Lions’ squad never backed down.
Marshall erased Teutopolis’ seven-point lead relatively easily, closing it to 24-20 before the Lions scored six-successive points to end the match with a 26-24 third-set victory.
“At the last timeout, we talked about how we went into play-not-to-lose mode rather than playing to win,” Dietz said. “Instead of taking big swings at areas on the court where we knew the ball would fall, we started ‘lollipopping’ it to keep it in. We got scared there would be a call, or we wouldn’t hit the spot, so we tipped it over straight to the block.
“We rolled the dice, and it came up craps, and it was unfortunate because Marshall was worried about missing that last serve, and we passed six-straight balls to the setter, and I couldn’t ask for anything more from our passing.”
The Lions also took the first by the same score, although a controversial call led to Marshall receiving a point that Dietz believed should have belonged to the Lady Shoes.
Playing the front row, junior Danielle Probst tried to play the ball at the net.
However, Marshall earned the point with a kill, despite the player’s hands looking as if they were over the net before the ball hit the floor.
That point for Marshall would tie the set at 24 but didn’t seem to alter Teutopolis at the time, as the Lady Shoes responded by winning the second set 25-17 to force the nail-biting third.
TaNeal Einhorn led Teutopolis with seven kills to go along with three blocks and five digs. Molly Pals added six kills, two aces, two blocks, and eight digs. Taylor Bueker had five kills, four digs, and three assists. Emily Konkel had five kills, two blocks, and three digs. Sara Niemerg had five kills, two aces, one block, and 14 digs. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill. RyLee Dittamore had one kill and one assist. Emma Deters had two aces and two digs. Claresa Ruholl had 32 digs and one assist. Summer Wall had two digs, and Sara Swingler had four aces, nine digs, and 13 assists.
The Lady Shoes also set three new school records during the match.
Ruholl broke her record for digs for a match with 32. She had 26 in a match last week.
Deters finished with 64 aces for the season, breaking a school record set by Savannah Grimes in 2016, while Niemerg set the team record for digs in a season with 324, breaking a record set by Katelyn Jansen in 2018.
