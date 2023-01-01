Guard play proved to be Teutopolis' Achilles heel in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic Finals against Class 4A Lincoln-Way East.
The duo of Tylon Toliver and Kaiden Ross caused havoc against the Wooden Shoes' defense. Toliver finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting; Ross had 12 on 4-of-10 in Lincoln-Way East's 56-38 win.
Even with those performances, though — through the first half — Teutopolis (12-2) made it a game.
"We were forcing shots that we wanted them to take; we wanted them to shoot pull-up jump shots," Wooden Shoes' head coach Chet Reeder said. "We wanted to be able to guard them without help, and we did a good job of that. We played aggressively offensively; we got the ball to the spots we wanted to."
Lincoln-Way East started the game with a quick 7-0 run. Kyle Olagbegi produced five of the seven points, while Tylon Toliver converted a layup for the other two points during the run.
Teutopolis then got on the board after Garrett Gaddis found Logan Roepke under the rim for a layup before George Bellevue converted a layup to push the lead back to seven points, 9-2.
Brendan Niebrugge then rebounded his own missed three-point shot and made a layup to make it 9-4, but Toliver answered for Lincoln-Way East by burying a corner three-point jumper to make it 12-4.
Brendan Niebrugge then followed that by connecting from deep to make it 12-7, but another Bellevue layup pushed the margin back to seven, 14-7, toward the end of the period.
Teutopolis, though, would end the frame with some momentum, as James Niebrugge cut to the rim and made a layup to equal the score of 14-9.
Joey Niebrugge then started the second quarter by receiving a Caleb Siemer pass and converting a layup while drawing a foul to make it 14-11. Joey made the following free throw to cut the lead to two points, 14-12, but that would be as close as the Wooden Shoes would make it.
Lincoln-Way East eventually pushed the lead to double-digits, thanks to a surge highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Kaiden Ross and five points from Toliver.
Teutopolis, though, hung around, ending the half on a short 5-0 run to head into the break only down by five, 29-24.
Lincoln-Way East, though, came out of the break with newfound energy and executed from the start, outscoring the Shoes 15-3 in the third to take a 44-27 lead into the fourth en route to the win, with the starters being the only players that scored in the contest.
Aside from Toliver and Ross, Olagbegi and Bellevue had 10 points each, while Mac Hagemaster had one.
Meanwhile, for Teutopolis, James Niebrugge led the team with 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting. Brendan Niebrugge had nine on 3-of-10. Joey Niebrugge had eight on 2-of-6. Gaddis, Siemer, and Tyler Pruemer had three, and Roepke had two.
Despite the outcome seeming lopsided, though, Reeder believes his team will only grow from this game.
"This prepares us for games down the road," Reeder said. "All four of our games were different styles of basketball these three days. So, what we take away from this is that nothing should ever surprise us. We are prepared for anything a team can throw at us; we saw zone, we saw pressure, and we saw them pack it in. We saw all kinds of styles."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.