Saturday's championship game of the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament was eerily similar to a playoff atmosphere, and it's only November.
"It was great being back in a crowded gym and our guys getting a moment like this," Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. "I told them before the game that this was the first of many big moments for us, I believe. It's tremendous to have this type of atmosphere back."
Fans were on pins and needles as the game went down to the final seconds before Breese Central ultimately prevailed with a 32-29 win over the Wooden Shoes. A low-scoring contest that Reeder expected.
"We knew it was going to be a low-scoring, possession by possession game," Reeder said. "One team wouldn't get out too far. It's two very similar teams. Teams that pressure you to force you into mistakes."
Offensively, there wasn't a lot from either side.
Teutopolis (3-1) shot 11-of-29 from the floor and 4-of-13 in the second half, with Reeder praising the Cougars defense for a lot of those problems.
"They do a good job of protecting the paint and not letting you get in there," Reeder said. "That's the whole key to our offense. We got to get in there and that triggers different things for us. We never got those clean looks. They're incredibly active, just like we are, and if you're open, you're not open for very long, and their guards did a great job. Their ball-pressure was great and didn't allow us to see certain things."
Yet, even with those struggles, the Shoes still managed to give themselves a puncher's chance.
Trailing by nine points at the end of the third quarter, Teutopolis opened the fourth on a 6-0 run that cut the lead to three, 30-27, highlighted by senior Kayden Althoff, who scored six in the quarter and totaled eight for the game, giving the team a much-needed boost.
Suddenly, momentum started to shift as Breese Central was still searching for their first basket of the period, but it eventually came.
With 1:40 left, senior Dylan Moore put the final nail in the coffin after knocking down a fadeaway jumper that pushed the lead to three points.
"Kayden defended it very well. Brady made a great shot," Reeder said. "Sometimes, offense wins. We tell them that in practice. We got them into the shot that we wanted them to and, to his credit, he's a good player."
Moore finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He was the only player to reach double-figures from either team, with four other players nearing that mark.
Teutopolis junior Brendan Niebrugge was one such player, totaling nine points — all of which came in the first half. He did not attempt a shot in the second half, with Cougars head coach Jeremy Shubert giving a lot of credit to senior Dalton Boruff for that.
"He's hard-nosed," Shubert said. "He comes from a hard-working family and he loves to win. He's a winner."
It wasn't only defense where Boruff shined, though. He also neared double-digits with nine points, while senior Luke Stubhart was another, finishing with eight.
As for the Shoes, junior Caleb Siemer added six points. He and Niebrugge made the all-tournament team, with Niebrugge earning the tournament's MVP, too.
"Well-deserving, I think," said Reeder of Niebrugge. "It shows Brendan's progression as a ballplayer. He's not just a catch-and-shoot guy. He has put in a ton of time on his own, going to different trainers; he's put in a lot of time and that was evident. The other thing that was impressive about him was his defense. He's able to keep guys in front of him that he wasn't last year."
Niebrugge finished the tournament averaging 15.3 points per game. His high mark was a 24-point outing against Rantoul on Monday.
As for Siemer, he averaged 10 points per game, with his high mark coming on Tuesday against Highland, where he scored 13 points.
"What you saw this week was that kids' work ethic," said Reeder of Siemer. "He's gotten himself in so much better shape. He's getting to the point that maybe he can play 32 minutes. He's so good at communicating on the backend of our defense. He's our anchor and he's gotten so much better at playing in the halfcourt without fouling. We got to get rid of those silly ones that are 90 feet from the rim, but you saw his work ethic shine."
