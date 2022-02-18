The Teutopolis eighth-grade boys' basketball team fell to Washington Middle School in the Class 8-3A state championship game Wednesday night at Tolono Unity Junior High School.
Teutopolis (24-4) received nine points from Jason Kreke and Isaac McWhorter, six from Landyn Thoele, four from Gavin Buening and Gavin Addis, and three from Landyn Buening.
Washington (26-3) received 12 points from A.J. Jones, 11 from James Johnson and Eli Roedell, five from Blake Maxwell, and three from Dean Davidson.
