An all-around performance from the Teutopolis softball team lifted the Lady Shoes to a Class 1A regional semifinal Monday.
Teutopolis defeated Shelbyville, 9-2, at Teutopolis Junior High School to move to Tuesday’s semifinal against Westville.
The Lady Shoes pounded 13 hits in the game while committing zero errors.
Teutopolis scored one run in the first on a Daischa Piedra RBI double that plated Kaylee Niebrugge before another RBI single by Piedra in the third scored Emily Konkel to make it 2-0.
The Lady Shoes then scored four runs in the fifth to make it 6-0.
Erin Althoff started the frame with a double. She then scored on an RBI single from Konkel before an RBI double from Niebrugge plated Konkel and an RBI single from Piedra plated Niebrugge, making it 5-0.
Dani Sarchet would the drive in the sixth run of the contest on a sacrifice fly to center field before Estella Mette flew out to end the inning.
Shelbyville then responded in the top of the sixth, cutting the lead to four, on a two-RBI single by Kenzie Smith that plated Alivia Young and Carli Canada before the Lady Shoes plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to equal the final.
Summer Wall started the bottom half of the frame by reaching on an error by the Shelbyville third baseman. Wall then advanced to third after a double from Althoff before both runners scored on an RBI single by Niebrugge.
Piedra then drove in Niebrugge on an RBI triple to make the final score.
“The girls did a really good job of hitting the ball early; we were just hitting the ball right at their player,” Teutopolis head coach Crystal Tipton said. “So, they dug in and kept hacking, and they found the hole a bunch of times, and we were able to score.”
The offense wasn’t the only bright spot from the game, though.
Courtney Gibson, once again, was equally as bright.
Gibson threw seven innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with eight strikeouts.
“Courtney’s been doing a great job in the circle for us,” Tipton said. “Taking over for Tia [Probst]. It’s a tough spot to be put in; last year, she didn’t play in any clutch games; it was Tia’s role, so coming out and playing in these clutch games and doing great things is important.”
