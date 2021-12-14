A streak continued on Monday night.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes extended its winning streak over St. Anthony to 27 games after a 62-32 victory over their county rivals.
However, despite what the scoreboard said, the beginning of the game was far more competitive.
Despite trailing 12-0 at the start of the game, Saint Anthony (7-4) was never bothered, as the Bulldogs eventually cut the Teutopolis (6-2) lead to four points, 19-15, in the second quarter.
However, when it was all said and done, giving up runs proved to be Saint Anthony’s Achilles’ heel, as the Lady Shoes quickly built up another double-digit lead — after the Bulldogs clawed back into the contest — thanks to a 14-2 run.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led the Lady Shoes with 20 points. She shot 8-of-15 from the floor while also collecting five rebounds. Kaylee Niebrugge also reached double-figures with 10 points. She shot 3-of-13 from the floor while adding seven rebounds, six steals, and two blocks.
Three other Teutopolis neared double-figures, as well. Zoe Cremens finished with nine points, and Izzy Hardiek and Emily Konkel finished with eight.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, Lucy Fearday had a game-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. She also went 7-of-10 at the free-throw line.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis plays at Richland County on Saturday afternoon, while Saint Anthony returns to the Enlow Center on Thursday, when the Bulldogs face Effingham at 6 p.m.
