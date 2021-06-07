Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.