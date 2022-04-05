Another day, another game that ends with the Teutopolis baseball team leaving their fans on pins-and-needles only to leave happily at the end.
The Wooden Shoes scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, after trailing 4-3 heading into the frame, to down Effingham 7-4 in a county matchup at Evergreen Hollow Park Monday.
“We were fortunate to get out of there with a win,” Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener said. “The guy stuck with it and put a nice seventh inning together. We were disciplined on pitches and put just enough of the barrel of the bat on it whenever we needed it.”
Much like the Shoes did against Mahomet-Seymour one week ago, they only needed one inning to breakthrough.
However, it took them until their final chance to do so.
After Sam Bushur started the top of the seventh with a groundout, Cade Beuhnerkemper responded by reaching base on an error on the Hearts’ first baseman after the umpire alerted both dugouts that he came off the base.
Derek Konkel and Brayden Gaddis then drew back-to-back walks to load the stations before Dylan Pruemer tied the game, 4-4, after hitting a groundball to the shortstop, who couldn’t make the play, leading to another error.
Teutopolis would then regain the lead after Mitch Althoff plated Konkel on an RBI single before adding two more runs in the frame on a Logan Roepke bases-loaded free pass and a wild pitch that scored Bennet Thompson — who courtesy ran for Pruemer.
Effingham then got out of the inning after inducing a groundout to Max Niebrugge before Pruemer shut the door on the Hearts in the home half of the seventh to secure the win.
“That’s baseball,” Hearts head coach Curran McNeely said. “They did what they needed to do. They put together good at-bats and found a way to get a couple of guys on base. We got a bad hop — that’s not an excuse for us to lose a ballgame — it was just some unfortunate events stacked up there at the end. You know what you’re going to get from them the whole game, whether you’re up one or 10. You know they’re not going to quit. That’s how they’ve been coached.”
Overall, Fleener said he was pleased with how his hurlers handled the game.
Konkel started the contest. He went 4 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits, four earned runs, and two walks while striking out two batters. Pruemer then relieved Konkel and pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up two hits, zero runs, and one walk while striking out two batters.
“I thought Derek Konkel pitched a good game, and Dylan Pruemer did a great job of coming in and riding the ship there whenever we needed it that one inning,” Fleener said.
As for Effingham, McNeely trotted out four hurlers.
Quest Hull started the game, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up seven hits, three earned runs, and one walk while striking out six. Kaiden Nichols, Camden Raddatz, and Andrew Donaldson then relieved Hull. Nichols threw two innings, allowing one hit, two unearned runs, and two walks with one strikeout; Raddatz went 1/3 of an inning, allowing one hit, two unearned runs, and two walks, and Donaldson also pitched 1/3 of an inning and did not allow any runs or hits.
At the plate, each team finished with nine hits.
For Teutopolis, Althoff had four hits, scored two runs, and drove in one, while Bushur, Buehnerkemper, Gaddis, Ben Goeckner, and Logan Roepke had one hit, with Roepke’s being a double.
Meanwhile, for Effingham, John Harper had three hits — one double — and two RBIs. Gauge Massey had two hits — one double — and Hull, Myles Maxedon, Evan Waymoth, and Nichols all had one hit.
UP NEXT
Effingham hosts Dieterich on Thursday at 4 p.m., while Teutopolis hosts Flora, on Friday, at 4:30 p.m.
