Bases-loaded, two outs, and the batter in control of the count, ahead 3-0.
That was what Teutopolis hurler Dylan Pruemer dealt with in the top of the seventh inning against Mahomet-Seymour Monday night.
”When you get a kid down 3-0, bases-loaded, your heart starts pounding, and I just took a deep breath before each pitch and put it in the zone where he had to swing,” Pruemer said.
After Pruemer’s Wooden Shoes took the only lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth, head coach Justin Fleener stuck with his senior to close out the victory, and he did just that.
Even after falling behind in the count, Pruemer showed his will. The senior threw four-straight strikes to Alex McHale, with the last one catching him looking to preserve the win and leading to him pumping his fists and celebrating with catcher Logan Roepke after walking off the mound.
“We got to see what the Apollo was like, playing in that conference last year, and we have nothing but respect for all of those teams. [Mahomet-Seymour] is the real deal,” Fleener said. “We had to have some good pitching performances from our guys to give ourselves an opportunity toward the end of the ballgame to put ourselves in a position to win, and the guys hung in there.
”We love seeing that quality of pitching. Sometimes the outcome isn’t what we want, but the idea is to see great pitching that will prepare us.”
Overall, the offense on both sides was minimal, as neither team could find many holes past the other’s defense.
Both teams combined for four hits. Carter Selk and Jaedon Lager had the two hits on the Bulldogs’ side, while Conner Siemer and Mitch Althoff had the two on the Wooden Shoes’ side.
For Althoff, though, his biggest contribution didn’t result in a hit. Instead, it was a groundout in the bottom of the sixth that gave the hosts the lead.
Derek Konkel started the frame by drawing a five-pitch walk. Max Niebrugge then followed that with a four-pitch walk before Mahomet-Seymour’s Mateo Casillias loaded the bases after the third walk — this one to Pruemer — that led to Althoff’s productive out.
On the third pitch he saw, Althoff hit the ball to the left side, forcing the Mahomet-Seymour shortstop to range over far enough to where he didn’t have a play at home and instead had to settle for the out at first. Konkel scored on the play to make the final score.
The zero runs scored was the first time in the four games the Bulldogs have played that they hadn’t scored.
Mahomet-Seymour entered Monday’s contest averaging 16 runs per game. They defeated Tolono Unity 16-3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-1, and Danville 16-0, but the Wooden Shoes seemed to have the remedy for those hot bats on this night, with two components standing out above the rest.
MARCH WEATHER
The first component for turning the hot bats cold was the conditions.
Temperatures ranged in the mid-to-low 40s for most of the game, which Fleener said may have caused some issues.
”Your hands are tight, and what you deal with is your hands can’t have that quickness that they’re used to because it is cool out here,” Fleener said.
MOUND DOMINANCE
The second component was the Teutopolis pitching staff.
Konkel and Pruemer combined for 14 strikeouts on the night. Konkel had eight punchouts through four innings; Pruemer had six through three.
”Keep it simple, throw strikes, hit my spots, and the curveball worked today, which helped out a lot,” said Konkel on his mindset heading into the game. “My fastball to curveball was a big difference, and I just tried to mix it in as much as possible.”
