The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a well-balanced scoring effort in the season opener Tuesday to defeat the Newton Lady Eagles 68-41.
Olivia Niemerg had a game-high 15 points with two makes from 3-point land, while Ciara Roepke had 14. Claire Bushur had 12 and 10 rebounds, with half being offensive rebounds. Roepke finished with six steals.
For the Lady Eagles Allison Harris led the Lady Eagles with 11, while Whitney Zumbahlen had nine. Eliza Bierman had seven.
St. Anthony 53, Dieterich 42
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Maroons of Dieterich to give head coach Aaron Rios his first win as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs.
Riley Guy led the team in scoring with 14. Reece Jones and Izzy Hakman each had eight, while Fitzgerald had nine.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Andrea Bierman had 11 points, while Madilyn Brummer had nine. Kyla Johnson had eight.
Martinsville 38, Cumberland 36
The Cumberland Lady Pirates were narrowly defeated by Martinsville Monday.
Zoe Mitchell had 15 points to lead the team, while Josie Brown, Morgan Scott and Sage Carr each had six.
Cerro Gordo 33, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 19
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg were defeated by Cerro Gordo Tuesday. Mikala Nichols scored 13 points while Natalie Hayes and Serenity Weeden had two.
