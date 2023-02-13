Teutopolis withstood a strong Centralia third quarter to defeat the Orphans, 44-38, in the Teutopolis Shootout.
Centralia outscored the Wooden Shoes (21-7), 15-7, in the third frame to take a 35-32 lead into the fourth.
However, the Orphans only managed to score three points in the final frame.
Teutopolis opened the game with a 13-10 lead and led 25-20 at the break.
Both teams started the contest by trading baskets before the Wooden Shoes went on a 7-0 run. Brendan Niebrugge hit a three-pointer from the corner, Caleb Siemer converted a layup after a missed shot, and Joey Niebrugge hit a pair of free throws.
Centralia then cut the lead down to one point after a three-pointer, but Teutopolis ended the frame with a James Niebrugge short midrange shot to make the 13-10 score.
James Niebrugge then started the second quarter with a backdoor layup before the Orphans went on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 15.
Brendan Niebrugge then hit a three-pointer before connecting on a floater to make it 20-15, but the Orphans would end the frame with momentum after going on a 5-0 run.
Brendan Niebrugge finished with a game-high 16 points for the Wooden Shoes. Joey Niebrugge had 10. Siemer had eight. James Nieburgge had seven. Garrett Gaddis had two, and Caleb Bloemer had one.
|Teutopolis
|13
|12
|7
|12
|44
|Centralia
|10
|10
|15
|3
|38
T - B. Niebrugge 16, C. Bloemer 1, Gaddis 2, Jo. Niebrugge 10, Ja. Niebrugge 7, Siemer 8. FG 15, FT 10-14, F 7. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 4); C - Meyers 3, L. Harlal 11, Lucsh 6, Ashford 5, Brown 4, Jones 9. FG 15, FT 1-2, F 15. (3-pointers: L. Harlal 3, Meyers 1, Lucsh 1, Jones 1. Fouled out: Lucsh).
Effingham 66, Jerseyville 44
Four players reached double-figures in the scoring column for Effingham in its win over Jerseyville at the Teutopolis Shootout.
Andrew Splechter led the Flaming Hearts (11-18) with 20 points. Andrew Donaldson had 18. Garrett Wolfe had 12, and Spencer Fox had 10.
Effingham never trailed in the contest, leading 18-9 after the first quarter and 31-18 at halftime.
Donaldson started the game for the Hearts by drilling a three-pointer before the Panthers answered with a Jaxon Brunaugh three-pointer.
Donaldson then hit his second three-pointer to make it 6-3. Garrett Wolfe hit a midrange shot, and Logan Heil converted a layup off a pass from Andrew Splecther to make it 10-3 and force a Jerseyville timeout.
The timeout didn't change much, though.
Coming out of the break, Splechter hit a midrange shot and a reverse layup to make it 14-3 before Brunaugh made a midrange shot with 3:08 left to end the run.
Donaldson then converted a floater to make it 16-7 with 1:15 remaining before a Splechter layup ended the period.
Splechter then started the second period with a layup to make it 20-9 before adding a midrange shot and another layup later in the frame that made it 24-13.
Wolfe then made a three-pointer with 2:15 left to make it 29-15 before Gunner Brown made a layup that closed the first half.
The Hearts outscored the Rams 13-9 in the second quarter and 35-26 in the second half.
|Effingham
|18
|13
|16
|19
|66
|Jerseyville
|9
|9
|15
|11
|44
E - Donaldson 18, Wolfe 12, Brown 4, Splechter 20, Fox 10, Heil 2. FG 23, FT 12-17, F 11. (3-pointers: Donaldson 4, Fox 2, Wolfe 1, Splechter 1); J - Meisner 2, Vogel 8, J. Brunaugh 12, Goetten 9, T. Brunaugh 6, Kanallakan 7. FG 19, FT 4-9, F 13. (3-pointers: J. Brunaugh 1, Kanallakan 1).
Troy (Triad) 61, St. Anthony 39
The second half was one to forget for St. Anthony in its 61-39 loss to Troy (Triad) at the Teutopolis Shootout.
The Bulldogs (18-11) were outscored 33-14 in the final two frames. They were tied at 10 apiece after the first and trailed by three points, 28-25, at halftime.
Brock Fearday led St. Anthony with 16 points. Max Koenig had seven. Collin Westendorf and Griffin Sehy had four. Jonathan Willenborg had three, and Michael Martelli and Aiden Lauritzen had two.
As for the Knights, Aydin Hitt had 18 points. Drew Winslow had 12. Jake Stewart had eight. AJ Mills had seven. McGrady Noyes had six. Ben Winslow had four, and Owen Droy and Tyler Thompson had three.
|Effingham (St. Anthony)
|10
|15
|6
|8
|39
|Troy (Triad)
|10
|18
|18
|15
|61
