The Holidays can be hectic for anyone. From doing all of the Christmas shopping, to the thought that goes into the gifts, hosting or going to family’s house or the stress of being around the entire family at once.
For the head basketball coaches at Teutopolis, they’ll be missing out on a different type of holiday madness, hosting and coaching holiday tournaments. Going back to their playing days, it’s been a long time since they didn’t have basketball at Christmastime, that they aren’t sure what to do with the spare time.
“This is another thing that’s been so weird about this year; we feel like we have so much time because we’re not hustling from one place to another, to and from ballgames,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “Basketball and Christmas are always intertwined for me and my family. We’ll take it for one year, but I don’t think we ever want to do it again.
“My wife and I joke all the time that one of these days we’ll go somewhere warm for Christmas. We have that opportunity this year and we can’t go anywhere.”
“That’s the tradition,” said girls head basketball coach Laurie Thompson. “You have Christmas, and the parents are typically off for a few days. I remember when I was younger going up to the holiday tournament in Charleston and you could go to the boys game, back over and go to the girls game. This is probably my first since 1984 that I’m not either playing or coaching basketball. I’m just about going crazy.
“It is hectic, but I wish I was doing it. Everything always gets done. My team and my coaches were kind of an extended family and was time we got to spend together. We always had a good time. I really don’t know anything different because I’ve never done anything different. The excitement of being able to play in a tournament. That’s our winter thing and our thing to do.”
Reeder talks about what it was like coaching his team in the championship game of the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic in his first year as the head coach of the Wooden Shoes as well as the community support.
“It was really one of the major welcome to T-town moments that I had,” said Reeder. “We’re standing in the tunnel during the third place game, and our fan section was on the same side, so we really couldn’t see our fans. I was asking my assistant Grant Keller, ‘Do you think we’ll have a big showing tonight?’ And he said ‘it’s more than you could imagine.
“I guess I didn’t believe him whole-heartedly. So finally we walk out to the bench and I look up and it’s like the whole town is in the stands. I’m getting chills right now just talking about it. The community comes out in full force, especially when you have a special group. Winning helps a lot of things.”
Reeder and Thompson agree that over holiday tournaments is a great time for his team to build chemistry and a sense of family while not being with their blood family during the holiday season and get on a roll for the home stretch of the season afterward.
“I would say that right now they’re really missing that comradery. It’s that natural time that they’re used to spending time with each other. That’s what I like about the Thanksgiving and Christmas tournaments the most. They have to spend so much time with each other. They get to know each other on a more personal level outside of basketball. I think that’s what helps during that stretch in January and February. They really get locked into what makes each other click because they’ve spent so much time together.”
“We would either go out to eat or hang out in the gym,” Thompson said. “I think last year we went home. Some of the girls went to the boys game if they wanted to, or they went to another kid’s house and just hung out. That right there is creating the team chemistry. I’ve always said that when you have team chemistry you will be a successful team. I love when the kids can build that.
“You have the seniors or juniors that are with underclassmen. They’re that extension of their family. Years ago when we would go to Edwardsville, we would spend the night because we played over two days. It’s another opportunity for them to team build and hang out. I’ve been very blessed that with the kids that I’ve had, that those are the kids that are also their friends. Those are memories that they’re going to remember.”
With Thompson serving as both athletic director and girls basketball coach, going up to the Charleston Holiday Tournament while also keeping tabs on hosting the Christmas Classic, she, along with Reeder, speak to just how great all of the people that are involved over the course of the tournament are and how much they help.
“Fortunately, we have the tournament committee who do a ton of the stuff,” Thompson said. “They get everything set up. What I had to do was basically show up and supervise when I can. Mr. Beck will supervise the games I can’t go to. The committee does a lot of the work which really does allow me to go coach and not really worry about the other responsibilities.
It actually works out great, but a huge shoutout to them. If I didn’t have the support of those people and the committee it would definitely be tough. Overall, it’s worked out. I get the best of both worlds. I get to go coach games and then come back and watch the boys play as well.”
“What’s great about our tournament is all of the people behind the scenes,” Reeder said. “There’s so many great people from Effingham and T-town that help out every year. They don’t ask for any recognition, they just do it because they love basketball and they love kids. There’s so many little things. There’s always homemade food in the hospitality rooms. It’s the great people that help make our tournament so awesome. They take care of all of the teams like they’re their own sons. It truly is incredible.
“I would encourage any team to at least try our tournament one time and I challenge them to come up with a better holiday tournament. There’s no break. If you come out of there at 2-2 or 1-3 can be an accomplishment some years.”
Thompson recalls one of her favorite memories from her playing days around this time of year.
“One time we had a tournament over the holidays and had so much snow that the kids stayed with us over night,” Thompson said. “We had a round robin tournament right after Christmas. We didn’t go to a tournament that year, we had our own. I remember it snowed so bad some of the kids couldn’t get back. A couple of them hun gout, spent the night and the next morning went home.
“On the court, I can remember when coach Koester was still the head coach and we would play Edwardsville a lot of times for the championship at Charleston. Playing great teams like the Galesburgs, the Edwardsvilles, teams we may not play any other time and getting the luxury to play them. We took some losses but learned from them.”
While all hands were on deck and the focus was in the right place, Reeder remembers that group that won the Christmas Classic and their, perhaps bizarre, pregame ritual. Some players might listen to rock music or hip-hop music, or something upbeat to get the juices flowing, Reeder reveals what his group listened to before each and every game that season.
“Before we took the floor of every game that year, they played and also belted as loud as they could “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs,” Reeder said. “That was their pregame go-to team song every game. It’s a slow love song. It was a light-hearted moment. I’ve never had a group that sang a slow, love country song before every game and I may never have another group that does that.”
