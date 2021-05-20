TEUTOPOLIS – Wednesday was the day for Evan Addis.
The Teutopolis centerfielder cranked a pair of home runs and drove in five in the Wooden Shoes’ 11-6 victory over Newton at Teutopolis High School.
Trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning, Teutopolis wasted little time retaking the lead over the Eagles.
With two outs in the frame, Addis’ first long ball came after Kayden Althoff and Andrew Niebrugge reached on a single and a walk, respectively, setting the tone for Teutopolis’ five-hole hitter.
Then, in his next at-bat, it was the same result.
After Evan Wermert singled in Althoff to break the tie, Addis cranked a two-run home run to increase the Wooden Shoe’s lead to three runs, at 6-3.
“I thought Evan had some quality at-bats up there today,” Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener said. “I thought he got his pitch to drive, and he made the most of it. Even in his last at-bat, the line drive to center field, I thought, was a quality at-bat. We try to promote that, get quality at-bats, and put a barrel on it.”
Even with Addis’ efforts at the plate, Newton still made it tough for Teutopolis to pull away early.
In the top of the second, the Eagles knotted the contest 3-3, after Ross Farley drew a walk and Isaac Flowers reached on a dropped third strike.
Mounting a two-out rally, Newton’s Gage Reynolds drove in a pair – after both Farley and Flowers advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch – with a single to even the score.
However, Teutopolis never wavered from the challenge.
After going down in order in the home half of the second, the Wooden Shoes exploded for six runs in the third to make it a 9-3 game.
“The third inning was tough,” Newton head coach Jason Fulton said. “We walked some guys, and then we had a couple of errors. With T-Town, you can’t give them those types of innings because they’re too good; they’re going to bury you in that situation. We got behind in our counts too much. I thought [Mason] Schafer battled, but I felt like he got behind in his counts too much.”
Despite the lopsided frame, Newton clawed back in the fourth.
Schafer and Flowers started the frame with back-to-back walks while both advanced one base on a wild pitch to push a pair of runners into scoring position with one away.
From there, Reynolds plated a run on a sacrifice fly, while Ben Meinhart and Aaron Einhorn drove in two on a pair of singles to make it a three-run game.
“Newton is a quality team,” Fleener said. “Newton is a never-say-die team that has some good ballplayers and that put the bat on the ball and play their game. They’re aggressive.”
Aside from Addis, Kayden Althoff went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Logan Roepke had two RBIs.
For Newton, Meinhart went 2-for-4 with two runs, Einhorn went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Reynolds had three RBIs.
Teutopolis improves to 13-6 on the season, while Newton falls to 9-7.
