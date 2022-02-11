Both the Teutopolis and Altamont boys’ basketball teams earned top seeds in their respective sub-sectionals, which begin on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Class 2A Sub-Sectional A at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond
Teutopolis opens the postseason against either ninth-seeded Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond or 11th-seeded Shelbyville, at ALAH, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The winner of that game advances to the regional finals against either seventh-seeded Paris and 13th-seeded Sullivan — who play on Feb. 19 at Paris — or fourth-seeded Newton, at ALAH, on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. The Eagles play the winner of Paris and Sullivan on Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m., also at ALAH.
The winner of that regional will then advance to the sectional semifinals against the winner of the Greenville regional — which features Alton (Marquette), Wood River, Piasa, Hillsboro, Roxana, Greenville, and Staunton — at Flora High School on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional B at Dieterich
Altamont opens the postseason against 14th-seeded Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick on Feb. 19 at Altamont Community High School, with a time still not announced.
The winner of that game advances to the regional semifinals at Dieterich High School at 6 p.m. against either sixth-seeded North Clay or seventh-seeded Dieterich — who play at North Clay on Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the other two first-round games in the sub-sectional pit fourth-seeded South Central and 11th-seeded St. Elmo/Brownstown — who play at South Central on Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. — and fifth-seeded Cisne and 10th-seeded Red Hill — who play at Cisne on Feb. 19, at 5 p.m.
The winners of those two first-round games play at Dieterich on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the regional finals on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
The winner of that regional will then play the winner of the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg regional — which features Macon/Meridian, Central A&M, Casey-Westfield, Cumberland, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Edinburg, Neoga, and Martinsville — at the Enlow Center, on Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional B at Patoka
St. Anthony opens the postseason against 16th-seeded Mulberry Grove on Feb. 19, at the Enlow Center, with a time still not announced.
The winner of that game advances to the regional semifinals at Patoka High School against either ninth-seeded Christ Our Rock Lutheran or 12th-seeded Sandoval — who play at CORL on Feb. 19.
Meanwhile, the other two first-round games in the sub-sectional pit third-seeded Carlyle and 15th-seeded Ramsey — who play at Carlyle on Feb. 19 — and eighth-seeded Nokomis and 13th-seeded Patoka/Odin — who play at Nokomis on Feb. 19.
The winners of those two first-round games play at Patoka on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the regional finals on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
The winner of that regional will then play the winner of the Arcola regional — which features Tuscola, Heritage, Hume/Shiloh, Georgetown/Notre Dame de La Salette, Okaw Valley, Chrisman, Arcola, and Villa Grove — at the Enlow Center on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.
Class 3A Sub-Sectional A at Olney/Richland County
Effingham opens the postseason against second-seeded Olney/Richland County on Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.
The winner of that game advances to the regional finals against either third-seeded Mascoutah or sixth-seeded Marion — who play at Olney on Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. — with the winner advancing to the regional finals, at Olney, on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
The winner of that regional will then play the winner of the Cahokia regional — which features East St. Louis, Troy/Triad, Cahokia, Jerseyville, and Highland — at Highland on Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.