NEWTON — What went wrong for Alton (Marquette) went right for Teutopolis on Tuesday night.
From the moment the ball tipped to when the final buzzer sounded, the Wooden Shoes looked like the more dominating team and their play backed it up, winning convincingly over the Explorers, 54-28, in a Class 2A sectional semifinal at Newton High School.
“They executed our game plan,” Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. “The whole key defensively was keeping Parker (Macias) under control, containing him and not letting him get to the rim to where he either can score or distribute. He’s the whole deal for him and we thought if we could cut the head off the snake, then they could struggle and they did.”
The Wooden Shoes started the game leading 15-2 at the end of the first quarter before a 19-3 showing in the second made it 34-5 at halftime.
From that point, nearly everyone knew this game was all but over.
Reeder, however, was one who tried to keep his team poised despite the hefty margin.
“They did not have a very good first half; we had a lot to do with that, but they’re here for a reason. It’s not just some regular season game; we can’t just shut it down,” Reeder said. “It’s zero-zero and you find ways to make them compete.”
Alton (Marquette) came out of the locker room and converted its first two shot attempts and five of its next seven.
The Explorers ended up outscoring Teutopolis 15-10 in the third quarter and 23-20 in the second half.
Reeder said he wasn’t pleased with how his team handled the second half.
“I wasn’t real pleased the second half, but kids are kids,” he said. “They get a big lead, are impatient and kind of forget what to do. I thought there were a couple of possessions there where we should have been a little more patient.”
Senior Caleb Siemer led the Wooden Shoes with 20 points, dominating his way against a smaller opponent.
Heading into the game, Reeder knew that his team would have a size mismatch; all Siemer had to do was execute and he did.
“Our guys did a good job of moving it and finding him in different ways and Caleb did a good job of continuing to move and trust in our guys to not force it into him,” Reeder said. “That showed our togetherness and our trust in each other.”
One player that Siemer trusted was fellow senior Brendan Niebrugge, who added 17 points, including a 6-6 shooting performance in the second quarter.
The period was highlighted by a reverse layup from Niebrugge that pleased the crowd.
“The past four or five games, you’ve seen Brendan attack the rim a little bit more, which has helped him; it makes not one-dimensional and it doesn’t allow teams to faceguard him when he attacks the rim and it gets him going; it gets him to the foul line and gets him making layups,” Reeder said. “Brendan did a good job and his teammates did a good job of finding him.”
Both Siemer and Niebrugge were the only two in double figures for Teutopolis.
Junior Joey Niebrugge and senior James Niebrugge finished with six points, while junior Garrett Gaddis had three.
As for the Explorers — who shot 12 percent in the first half and 32 percent for the game — Macias led the way with eight points.
Senior Dre Davis added seven points. Junior Braden Kline had five. Junior Jaden Rochester had four and senior Kendall Lavender and sophomore Kendall Van Dyke had two.
Teutopolis now advances to a sectional final on Friday night against Greenville, at Newton High School, at 7 p.m.
Tuscola 48, Effingham (St. Anthony) 45
St. Anthony saw its season end on Wednesday night in the sectional semifinals.
The Bulldogs fell to Tuscola, 48-45, despite leading 20-18 at halftime.
Junior Colin Westendorf led all scorers with 22 points. Sophomore Brock Fearday had eight. Sophomore Ryan Schmidt had five. Junior Max Koenig had four and seniors Jonathan Willenborg, Griffin Sehy and Michael Martelli had two.
St. Anthony ends the season with a 22-13 record and a 6-2 mark in the National Trail Conference.
