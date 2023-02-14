The strong first half made up for the not-so-strong second for the Teutopolis girls basketball team on Monday night.
The Lady Shoes (25-5) led 25-10 at halftime before getting outscored 24-21 in the second in its 48-34 win over Carmi (White County) in a regional semifinal of the Class 2A Pana Sectional at Carmi (White County) High School.
“There was a lot of miscommunication on defense,” head coach Laurie Thompson said. “Right now, some kids play more minutes than they’ve played, and there are trust issues. Some yelled switch; some didn’t trust it. We got to get better with that.”
The Lady Bulldogs got on the board after a layup before a Summer Wall three-point play made it 4-2 with 5:25 left.
Kaylee Niebrugge then hit a layup to make it 6-2 before another layup later in the frame made it 9-3.
Niebrugge then rebounded a missed shot and converted a layup to make it an eight-point game before another rebound putback made the score at the end of the period.
Isabelle Zerrusen then started the second quarter with a layup, while Niebrugge hit a layup with 4:38 left to push the lead to 14 points.
Carmi (White County) junior Mara Serafini then ended the surge by hitting a three-pointer with 4:04 left to cut the deficit to 11 points.
But Niebrugge fired right back, nailing a three-pointer of her own to increase the margin to 14 points.
The Lady Bulldogs then answered with an Addi Elliott layup with 1:46 left before another Wall three-point play pushed the margin to 15 points with 1:29 left.
Anna Probst then ended the first half with a layup to make the halftime score.
Probst finished with six points with three rebounds.
Niebrugge led the way with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. She scored all of her points in the first half.
“They double-and-triple-teamed, and Kaylee kept wanting to go to the middle of the floor, and the middle of the floor is where everyone was at,” Thompson said. “She has to trust to face up every once in a while if she doesn’t know what’s behind her or use your baseline a little bit.”
Wall added eight points and three rebounds.
“Summer needs to be scoring eight. She went to the basket, and I thought that was her strong point tonight,” Thompson said. “Go to the basket, finish, and make some free throws. I thought Summer did a nice job for us tonight.”
Mollie Ruholl had five points and two rebounds.
Ruholl also earned the starting spot with a pair of players not available.
“Mollie’s a sophomore, young, but I thought she deserved that,” Thompson said. “She’s been scoring for us, and defensively, it depends on the night; it could be somebody different, depending on who we play.”
Carmi (White County) 3 7 13 11 34
Teutopolis 13 12 11 10 48
CWC – Elliott 2, Simmons 11, Pollard 6, Serafini 10, Lovell 4, Rager 1. FG 12, FT 5-10, F 13. (3-pointers: Serafini 3, Simmons 1, Lovell 1); T – A. Probst 6, Gibson 4, Deters 2, Kremer 4, Niebrugge 14, Mette 1, Wall 8, M. Ruholl 5, Zerrusen 2. FG 17, FT 10-12, F 11. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 1, M. Ruholl 1).
