Teutopolis’ 14-and-under baseball team split a doubleheader with Marshall at Teutopolis High School Wednesday, winning the first game, 12-11, in eight innings and losing the second 14-5.
GAME 1
Marshall started the game with two runs in the top of the first.
Teutopolis, though, responded with two in the bottom of the frame to tie the game. Gavin Addis led off the inning by drawing a walk. Davin Worman then hit a single before Addis scored after Landyn Thoele grounded out to the shortstop, and Inman Wendt followed with an RBI single that scored Worman.
The Wooden Shoes then scored two more in the second after Bryce Niebrugge and Landyn Buening scored before Teutopolis added another run in the third when Jason Kreke scored to make it 5-3 at the time.
Marshall would plate three runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, 6-5, and then three more in the fifth to make it 9-5 before Teutopolis clawed back, scoring two in the fifth and four in the sixth to make it 11-10.
Then, after Marshall tied the game in the seventh, the Shoes had a chance in the bottom of the frame to win the game. Teutopolis eventually worked the bases loaded but couldn’t drive that all-important 12th run in as the game headed into extra innings, where the Shoes won the game in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI groundout by Kreke.
GAME 2
What transpired in the first game of the doubleheader didn’t in the second game.
Teutopolis fell behind 4-1 after the first inning and didn’t score again until the fourth, where they plated four runs, eventually cutting into — what was — an 11-1 lead for Marshall.
Davin Worman started the fourth with a single before Jason Kreke drew a walk and Inman Wendt plated a pair on a two-run double. Bryce Niebrugge then added an RBI single to make it 11-4 before scoring himself for the Shoes’ final run.
