In front of an electric student section Thursday night, the Altamont volleyball team picked up its first victory of the young season.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets over Sullivan. Altamont (1-2) took the first set 25-22 and the second 25-13.
The win was also the first for first-year head coach Tessa Philpot, who was happy to have achieved that milestone.
"It feels so nice," Philpot said. "In the first two games we played this season, we played well. They might seem like losses on the record book, but to me, they got good learning experiences."
The Lady Indians opened the first set by scoring five of the first six points.
Maddie Splechter gave Altamont its first lead, 2-1, after an ace before an attack error on Sullivan, a kill by Lanie Tedrick, and another ace by Splechter pushed the Lady Indians' lead out to 5-1.
Sullivan stuck around, though, eventually clawing back to within one point after a kill before another kill tied the set, 9-9.
A set error on Altamont then gave Sullivan the lead, 10-9, before another service error on Sullivan tied the set again, 10-10.
The Lady Indians eventually called a timeout after a Sullivan kill made it a three-point lead, 15-12, but the momentum quickly shifted after that break.
"We have a tendency, depending on the team we're playing; we either match their pace, and we don't match ours, and that's where we start making silly mistakes. So, I reminded them [during the timeout] to play at our level and not the other teams," said Philpot on what she told her team during the timeout. "I also reminded them to block cross and that we're blocking cross meant they were probably going to hit line, so we had to start covering line and stay on their toes."
After the timeout, Altamont slowly but surely surged ahead, cutting the lead to one, 16-15, after a block and an attack error before another attack error tied the match, 16-16.
The set would then continue to go back and forth before Altamont ended it by rallying off seven of the next 10 points to win by three.
Sullivan, however, never got much closer than the first set, as Altamont opened the second by rallying off 13 of the first 16 points.
From there, the Lady Indians knew they had the win secured, and so did the student section, which Philpot said was the "best student section in the area."
"I love our student section; I think we have the best student section in the area. They help pump up our ladies, and I'm grateful to be coaching at a school where we have a great fan section," Philpot said.
The fan section wasn't the only great thing, though.
Tedrick and Peyton Osteen were also great.
Tedrick finished with four kills, one assist, three blocks, and two digs, using her length to cause a lot of havoc throughout the night.
"Lanie, sometimes, we have trouble making sure she's aggressive with her hits, but we've been working on that in practice, and she's been showing up and improving on her hits each time," Philpot said. "She's also very smart about where she puts her tips, so that's where her length comes into play."
As for Osteen, she finished with one kill and eight assists, with her coach characterizing her as the "glue" of the team.
"I feel like she is the glue of our team. With the sets she sets up, she's really smart about where she places the ball on the court, and her defense is strong," Philpot said. "She just keeps us together."
Altamont also had contributions from Alyvia Wills (three kills, four digs), Kadence Wolff (one dig), Briana Hassebrock (one kill, one ace, two digs), Della Berg (one ace), Brianna Grunloh (five digs), and Splechter (one kill, four aces, five digs).
