Depth will be an often-used word for veteran St. Anthony boys golf coach Phil Zaccari this season.
Entering his 23rd year as golf coach of the Bulldogs, Zaccari is doing it with a loaded roster, highlighted by eight or nine players that he believes on any given day can shoot a round in the 70s.
“We are truly blessed. These guys work hard at it, and we are deep,” Zaccari said. “We’ve got 10 guys that could probably play No. 1 or 2 on most teams, so it’s going to be fun for me as far as picking the right six at the right time. They remind me of another team we had around 2009-2010, where we had eight guys that could go 75-or-better any time, but I think this bunch is even deeper.”
One player that can do just that is senior Johnathan Willenborg, who said that he is “excited” to see what this bunch can do.
“Our team is just the best it’s ever been,” Willenborg said. “I’m excited to see how low we can go.”
Willenborg added that he is equally as excited to see what he can do as an individual, stating that he’s set several goals for himself.
“I’d like to break 70 in a tournament — hopefully, I can do that a few times this year — and I want to have a successful postseason because I know that we have the talent to do so,” Willenborg said. “We have to take everything one tournament at a time.”
Willenborg probably isn’t the only player on the team with that same goal-oriented mindset, though.
When St. Anthony opens its season, it will do so with all but one player from last year’s team — which finished fourth at the state tournament — returning.
“I think it’s attainable,” said Willenborg on his team’s chances of winning a fifth state championship under Zaccari. “We’re already putting a lot of pressure on ourselves because we want to do it badly, but I think we have as much talent as anybody in 1A in the state. We have to put some rounds together, and I think we can do it this year.”
To go along with that fusion of experience are a slew of notable newcomers that should be able to provide a spark, too.
One of those fresh faces is freshman Coen Pennington.
“Coen did have a very good junior high career, winning a state championship and then getting second the following year; we’ll see how that affects him as we go back with a little distance,” Zaccari said. “He’ll be one that a lot of people will be watching. He’s pretty strong, mentally, and he’s got a pretty good short game, which will help. But, it’s that first year of experience.”
Another is junior Preston Phillips, who Zaccari said is a move-in from Charleston.
Phillips will join a junior class featuring Lane Ludwig and Charlie Wegman — both of whom Zaccari is high on heading into the start of the year.
“Lane has been under-par often this summer and in some big tournaments, and Charlie Wegman has been ‘Mr. Steady.’ He’ll shoot anywhere from 78-81,” Zaccari said.
That depth, however, only continues after the junior class, as an equally talented sophomore trio of Dakota Flaig, Joey Trupiano, and Ryan Schmidt are right behind them.
“Ryan Schmidt, his distance has improved. Joey has that tournament-savvy; he’s played in several tournaments, and Dakota’s played in a lot of tournaments this summer,” Zaccari said.
What all three classes will rely on, though, is the leadership of their two main workhorses, Willenborg and Michael Martelli, players that have been there and done that.
“Johnathan and Michael, they are excellent leaders. I’ve been communicating with them regularly for the past year about what we need to do,” Zaccari said. “We want a team thing, but we want to compete and ensure the competitions don’t get ugly, and Johnathan and Michael understand that.”
UP NEXT
The quest for a state championship begins Thursday with the Boys Prep Tour Showcase at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.
Joining the Bulldogs at The Den will be Beecher, Benton, Edwardsville, Hinsdale Central, Lemont, Lockport, Moline, O’Fallon, Ottawa, Pekin, Saint Viator, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield, Normal University, and Wheaton North.
“They do a very good job of getting the top schools at all levels to come together and play in a tournament,” Zaccari said. “It’s the first time we’ve been at The Den, and many of our guys have played it. It will be an awesome event, and I like our chances.”
