Bailey Teasley hit a double and a home run in Altamont’s 7-2 win over Neoga Monday at Evergreen Hollow Park.
The senior hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning to break a 2-2 tie and give the Lady Indians the lead for good in their victory over Neoga in the first round of the 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament.
Altamont got on the board first, scoring twice in the first inning.
Ellie McManway led off the game with a triple before scoring after an error on the Neoga shortstop to make it 1-0.
Peyton Osteen then added the second triple of the inning before Teasley notched her first RBI on a groundout to the shortstop to make it 2-0.
Neoga would then tie the game in the top of the third after Andrea Burcham led off the frame with a walk.
Audrey Kepp then reached on an error by the Altamont third baseman before Trista Moore grounded out to score the first Neoga run and make it 2-1.
Haylee Campbell then followed that up with an RBI double to tie the game.
Avery Fearday then grounded out before the inning ended after Klowee Conder singled and Campbell got thrown out at home trying to score.
That tie didn’t last long, though.
Osteen started the bottom of the third with her second triple of the game, leading to Teasley’s aforementioned home run.
Grace Lemke then singled before Burcham retired the next three batters to limit the damage. Burcham got Adria Denton to groundout and Lanie Tedrick and Sophia Pearcy to strikeout.
Neoga couldn’t figure out Teasley after that, though, as she retired 10 of the next 12 batters to end the game.
Overall, producing at the plate wasn’t all that Teasley did well in this game. She threw seven innings, allowing five hits, two runs — one earned — and two walks with six strikeouts.
