Offense was minimal for both Altamont and Clay City Tuesday night.
Both teams combined for six hits and two runs, with the Lady Indians scoring those two, in their 2-0 win over the Lady Wolves in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal at Webster Family Park in Kinmundy.
Altamont scored both of its runs in the third inning - both of which came with two outs.
Ellie McManaway started the rally with a walk. Claire Boehm then reached on an error by the Clay City third baseman that allowed McManaway to score from first and push Boehm to third.
Peyton Osteen then followed that up by hitting a single before Boehm scored on a passed ball to make the final score.
Despite her team walking off the field with a victory, though, one thing that is a cause for concern to head coach Megan Burrus is the number of times that the Lady Indians struck out.
Clay City hurler Morgan Hance fanned 14 Altamont batters.
"You usually don't win when you strike out that many times; we have to fix that," Lady Indians' head coach Megan Burrus said.
On the flip side, however, Altamont hurler Bailey Teasley was just as good.
Teasley threw seven innings and allowed two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts.
"I just knew that I had to make sure my ball was moving and hitting my spots right so they couldn't hit the ball," Teasley said. "I knew that we would make plays off of it as long as I got the ends of their bats."
With the win, Altamont now advances to a Class 1A Regional Final against South Central - a team that the Lady Indians have seen twice in the last week. The Lady Indians lost the first matchup in the National Trail Conference Tournament, 2-0, and then again in a regular season matchup, 13-2.
Teasley did not pitch in either of those games.
Taegan Webster, though, did and pitched well in both. She struck out 13 batters in the first meeting and nine in the second, but what Burrus is hoping for from her team is for them to play with more confidence.
"I think we played to the jersey and not the game," Burrus said. "The second time that we played them, we mixed some stuff up just because of who we had - we had a couple of injuries and were out-of-sorts - but we have to do us and play with confidence, and it's hard to beat a team three times, so that's what we got to walk in and do what we do."
The first pitch between both schools will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
