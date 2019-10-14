The Altamont Indians used an outstanding performance from Noah Teasley to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs 3-2 in eight innings in the National Trail Conference Championship.
“It’s just two good teams competing,” said Altamont head coach Alan Whitt. “You take one pitch one way or the other and it’s a completely different result. They battle hard in this conference.”
After the Bulldogs jumped ahead 2-0 after an RBI triple from Davis Tingley that drove in Logan Antrim, followed by a double from Aaron Webb that brought across Tingley, Teasley entered the game in relief for the second.
From that point he didn’t allow a hit and surrendered just one walk over seven innings of relief while striking out 11.
“I had good location with my fastball,” Teasley said. “I was really just trying to put that thing in there and throw strikes. That’s a big key in high school baseball; just throw strikes and make the defense work.
“I tried to keep them off balance. I throw hard but St. Anthony is a greay ball club and can really hit the ball.”
However, if it wasn’t for weather that caused the game to be pushed back from Friday to Saturday and later to Monday, Teasley wouldn’t have been able to pitch due to having thrown 98 pitches in the Indians’ semifinal win over North Clay.
“When the rain out happened and he knew he could pitch, he really wanted to be the senior leader,” Whitt said. “We’d already told Kaden he’d had it. But we noticed in the first inning the cold weather was effecting his off-speed stuff. Teasley was lights out. He kept them off-balance.”
“When I found out I’d have the opportunity to pitch, I was pumped. I really wanted this game,” Teasley said. “I wanted it for my team.”
The Indians got on the board when Eirhart drove in Jared Hammer with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one headed to the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Hammer delivered with an absolute moonshot over the left field fence to tie the game at two.
After stifling the bats of the Bulldogs, Teasley stepped to the plate with Kaden Eirhart on first. After a passed ball moved Eirhart into scoring position, Teasley delivered with a two-out RBI triple to put the Indians ahead 3-2.
“I was just up there trying to put the ball in play and make the defense work,” said Teasley.
“Teasley came in and did exactly what I thought Eirhart was doing,” said St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke. “But in the first, we were able to take that first jab.
“But from there we kind of just went away from our gameplan and that was to be aggressive, look for pitches up in the zone and not to chase. We got really complacent at the plate, and that’s not our style. Great job by Teasley attacking the zone.”
Gavin Braunecker was sharp for the Bulldogs, striking out 13 batters while allowing two runs over seven innings.
“Gavin did exactly what an ace does tonight,” Kreke said. “He gave us a chance and threw seven strong innings. Our pitching staff is something we’ve been able to really rely on this fall. Going into the spring, we know that we’re going to have great pitching and and good solid defense. We’re just going to have to find some offense.”
Both teams end the fall season at 17-7.
In the third place game, North Clay defeated South Central, 6-3.
After Holden Clifton drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second, he was able to advance on an error by South Central before a single from Luke Fleener drove him in to take a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, the Cougars were able to take a 3-1 lead on the back of an error by the Cardinals and back-to-back RBI singles from Aaron Patten and Hayden VanScyoc.
A two-out double from Brady Ingram drove in Harmon Clifton to cut the deficit to one. The Cardinals were able to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth on an error by the South Central shortstop that allowed Tyson Jones to score.
Fleener drew a leadoff walk, followed by a single from Collyn Ballard to put two runners on for Ethan Bible, who delivered with a single to center that brought in Fleener for the go-ahead run.
The Cardinals were able to add a pair of runs of unsirance on a single from Carson Burkett, as well as scoring a run on a double steal, with the Cougars committing an error that allowed Burkett to score.
Tyson Jones came in and pitched a clean seventh inning to give the Cardinals the win and third place in the National Trail Conference.
The Cardinals finish the season at 17-5, while the Cougars finish 15-5.
