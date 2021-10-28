Halle Smith jumped in the air and screamed at the top of her lungs after seeing the ball hit the floor with no Altamont player able to recover it.
The senior had just helped her South Central team win its first regional championship in five years, but she wasn't alone.
After a back-and-forth three-set thriller with the conference rival Lady Indians, every Lady Cougars' fan, player, and coach couldn't help but show their emotions on their sleeves. All the hard work paid off.
"It was the most amazing feeling ever," Smith said. "You could tell with the energy on the court and all of our teammates that we were connecting so well tonight. The relief that happened when the final ball dropped was just amazing to see. I'm so proud of my team and everything we've accomplished this season."
South Central won the first set 25-16 and lost the second 25-21 before rallying from behind and taking the third 25-23.
Overall, it was a euphoric feeling for second-year head coach Megan Murphree.
"I'm on cloud nine," Murphree said. "These girls have worked so hard for this. We've had a pretty intense rivalry with Altamont for a while, and it's not just in high school. It started with a lot of these girls from when they first started playing volleyball so long ago.
"Tonight was everything that they've worked for, for all those years, and then these last two seasons we've put in, we had our mind on regionals. We're so excited that we got it done."
Not only did the win make the Lady Cougars regional champions, though. It also was the first time this season that South Central upended Altamont.
The Lady Indians defeated the Lady Cougars on two separate occasions during the regular season — both in straight sets — but this night was different.
"I told the girls that this was our time," Murphree said. "Tonight was our night when it counted, and they came out there and got it done, but this has been such an intense rivalry, and they wanted it so bad."
Giving up, and losing, were never options for South Central, which showed in the second set.
Bursting out to a 24-16 lead, Altamont only needed one point to win.
However, they found that task far more difficult than they expected, as the Lady Cougars rallied off the next five points to inch back to within four of the lead before Altamont finally sealed the deal and forced a third.
"After the second set, I told them, 'This is it, you're laying it all on the line,'" Murphree said. "Especially my two seniors, this is what you've worked for, so give it everything you've got, and they did. They played a strong, confident, smart game tonight."
The second set wouldn't be the last time the Lady Cougars showcased their "blue-collar" mentality, though.
With Altamont ahead 21-18 and only needing four points to win, South Central put on their hard hats and rallied off seven of the next eight points to end the Lady Indians' season.
"That was a scrappy team. They came out to win, we came out to win, and it was who was going to scrap more," Lady Indians' head coach Mindie McManaway said. "They wouldn't let a ball drop, and we let a couple at the end drop. A call may have changed it a little bit, but other than that, our team did well. They started too scared, too nervous. We brought it back in the second set, and we played our hearts out and pushed as hard as they could on that third, but it was just the luck of the draw."
Altamont graduates Ellie McManaway, Ella Ruffner, Lauren Walker, and Ada Tappendorf in the spring. All four were starters.
"I had four great seniors. I got to start and end with them," Mindie McManaway said. "Ellie is a wonderful setter. She did great on hitting this year. Ella has come a long way in her hitting. Lauren, we played her in the back-row this year, and she did a great job on reading the ball and playing that left-back, and then Ada is our middle, and she gives it all she has every day."
