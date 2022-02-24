Three of the last four years have ended with the Altamont boys’ basketball team hoisting a regional championship plaque.
That streak isn’t stopping anytime soon, either, as the Indians outlasted Dieterich — on its home court for the second time this season — 51-37 in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
Despite coming out of the gym with a victory, though, head coach John Niebrugge felt that his team’s offense could have been a little more in-sync — just as his team’s defense was — early on in the contest.
“I think our first three possessions, we made them turn the basketball over; we’ve gotten back to that a little bit. We didn’t get any points out of it, obviously, but I thought the boys came out playing hard defensively,” Niebrugge said. “Offensively, we came out a little fired up too, throwing balls off the backboard — one went in luckily — but that’s how hard we can play. I thought our defense was on-point; offensive-rebounding were on-point, and that’s what’s carried us all year.”
Altamont led 10-6 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime.
Mason Robinson opened the game for the Indians with the first points after banking in a mid-range jumper with 5:25 left in the period.
Then, after the Movin’ Maroons’ Bryce Budde made a layup off of an Andrew Lidy pass, Tyler Robbins hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-2 with 4:16 remaining.
Dieterich then responded with a 3 of its own after Lidy connected from behind-the-arc with four minutes left before Noah Klimpel made it 7-5 after making a short jump shot, and Robinson made a layup off of a steal to make it 9-5.
Free throws from Budde and the Indians’ Jared Hammer would then make the score after one.
Altamont would then follow up a rough showing, scoring-wise, with a better second as it outscored Dieterich 19-11 in the frame.
After Lidy opened the quarter with a layup for the Movin’ Maroons to make it 10-8, Robinson answered by making a one-handed layup that pushed the margin back to four, 12-8.
Caleb Gephart then responded for Dieterich with a mid-range jumper that made it 12-10 before the Indians went on a 9-2 run to space the lead out to seven, 19-12.
Dieterich then ended the run after Lucas Westendorf made an acrobatic layup that cut the lead to five, 19-14, before Avery Jarhaus knocked down a 3 to push the lead to eight, 22-14.
The Movin’ Maroons never went away quietly, though, as they would cut the lead to six, 22-16, after Lidy converted a layup while drawing the foul for a three-point play. He made his foul shot, too, to make it 22-17 with 1:33 left before halftime.
At that point, it looked like Dieterich had all the momentum on its side, but Altamont had other ideas, closing the half on a 7-0 run to lead by 12 at the break, 29-17.
Klimpel started the surge with a mid-range jumper with 30 seconds left, while Logan Cornett turned defense into offense, stealing the ball and making a layup at the other end to push his team ahead by nine, 26-17.
Then, before the period came to a close, Robinson ended it with a bang, hitting a 3-pointer before time expired to equal the score at halftime.
“Defensively, we got after it more. Logan’s a kid that knows how to read the passing lane and sneak through and go get it, and then he’s athletic enough to go score,” Niebrugge said. “Then Mason’s was a dribble-penetration kick-back, trail-four, and he’s been shooting the ball well off of that. That gave us enough cushion to kind of hang on and win.”
A double-digit advantage heading into the third quarter also helped the Indians stave off giving up their lead once the Movin’ Maroons rallied back in the period.
Dieterich outscored Altamont 16-11 in the third.
Budde opened the period with a 3 to make it 29-20.
Eric Kollmann then answered with a layup of his own that pushed the lead back to double-figures, 31-20, before the Movin’ Maroons answered back by going on a 12-4 run that lasted toward the end of the period.
Budde started the surge after coming up with a steal and converting a layup, while Britton added a pair of layups and a 3-pointer to equal the scoring for the Movin’ Maroons.
Then, right before the buzzer sounded, Jarhaus fired a 3-pointer and missed but was fouled on the shot, sending him to the line to add to the total. Jarhaus made two of his three attempts that sent the Indians into the fourth ahead by seven, 40-33.
“We knew they wouldn’t quit,” said Niebrugge of Dieterich. “They got three guards, and they’re going to shoot the basketball, especially here, in this gymnasium. We knew they wouldn’t quit. I always get after the boys about spreading the lead out a little bit quicker, but they got too many good players and too good of a coach that they weren’t going to stop playing. We did a good job of weathering the storm. Usually, the third quarter has been pretty good for us, and in the fourth quarter, we got the lead back and stretched it.”
Altamont’s defense then ramped up once again in the final frame, holding the Movin’ Maroons to four points for the entire period and outscoring them 11-4.
“We knew their defense was really good, but tonight their pressure gave us a bunch of trouble getting into our offense,” Dieterich head coach Brent Bohnhoff said. “We were having a hard time even getting into it. So, you just got to tip your cap to them on that. Their pressure defense was phenomenal tonight, and we didn’t have answers for it.”
SCORING LEADERS
Robinson led the game with 18 points. He was the only player for the Indians to reach double-digits in scoring.
Klimpel — who had been dealing with a foot injury — and Cornett each had six points.
“I think he’s 100 percent to 90 percent,” said Niebrugge of Klimpel. “If he didn’t know he had an ankle injury, I don’t think he could tell. His feet are fine now. He’s in a little shooting slump, but I think he’s going to come out of it Friday night. We got too much confidence in him. He’s our go-to guy.”
Robbins and Jarhaus each finished with five points, while Kollmann and Winn had four, Schultz had two, and Hammer had one.
After the game, Niebrugge praised one of his better shooters (Jarhaus) by calling him a “microwave.”
“I’ll bet his points per minute is probably the highest on the team,” Niebrugge said. “You can’t have enough shooters. His job is to shoot when he’s open, and we have the utmost confidence in him.”
Meanwhile, for Dieterich, Budde led the team with 12 points; Britton had 11; Lidy had eight; Westendorf had four, and Gephart had two.
the SENIORS LAST DANCE
Tuesday marked the final home game for four Dieterich seniors, as Budde, Lidy, Britton, and Ojas Desai all donned a Movin’ Maroons uniform for the last time.
“They’ve had four great years and represented our school with class,” Bohnhoff said. “I told them that I wish I could have done more for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.