It was a prototypical Teutopolis game, and a prototypical Teutopolis win Tuesday night.
Behind yet another solid defensive performance, the Wooden Shoes (17-7) outlasted a hard-nosed Newton team, 38-34, at Newton Community High School for their second-straight win.
"It was gritty; it was ugly; it was them," Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. "It was their style of play, their style of game. I'm so proud of them for not giving in because they weren't making shots."
Even with the victory, though, it was another game where the offensive struggles loomed large early.
The Wooden Shoes trailed the first quarter 6-2, with the lone field goal coming on a Max Niebrugge bucket with 2:09 left in the frame, and trailed 16-11 at halftime.
Teutopolis opened the second period with a Dylan Pruemer layup and a rebound putback layup from Caleb Siemer that tied the contest at six, before Newton's Parker Wolf responded with a rebound putback of his own that gave the Eagles the lead right back, 8-6.
Max Niebrugge then drew a foul and made one of his two free throws to cut the Newton lead to one, 8-7, with 4:31 to go.
Then, with under three minutes to go before the break, Siemer made a layup that cut the Eagles lead to one again before a Ben Meinhart corner 3-pointer pushed the margin back to four, 13-9, with 2:04 remaining.
Meinhart made two 3-pointers in the frame and scored all nine of his points in the first half.
As for the Shoes, what offense they lacked in the first half, they made up for in the second, namely by riding the hot hand of Brendan Niebrugge.
Brendan Niebrugge started the third quarter with a 3-pointer that cut the Newton lead to two, 16-14 before Mitch Althoff forced a five-second violation on the Eagles 59 seconds into the period.
Then, with 6:28 remaining, Brendan Niebrugge knocked down another 3-pointer to give Teutopolis a 17-16 advantage before Newton got on the board on an Evan Schaefer layup that made it 18-17 before the Wooden Shoes went on a 7-2 run. Siemer powered the Teutopolis surge by scoring six of his team's seven points during that timeframe that pushed the guests ahead by four, 24-20.
The Wooden Shoes eventually ended the frame ahead by one point, 27-26, although the tide could have swung toward the home bench at the end of the period.
With time winding down, Meinhart received the inbounds pass, found some space, and fired a half-court she that he banked in right as the buzzer sounded.
However, the officials called a traveling violation on the shot to negate the basket and leave the score at 27-26.
Teutopolis outscored the Eagles 16-10 in the third quarter before pushing that margin out even further in the fourth.
Joey Ruholl started the final frame by knocking down a 3-pointer to make it 30-27 before Max Niebrugge drew a charge that delighted Reeder.
After the defensive stand, Reeder jumped in the air as his team had just regained possession.
"I love that stuff," Reeder said. "When a guy sacrifices his body for his teammates, there's no better play, in my opinion. There's no better play in basketball than taking a charge, especially in a big moment like that."
Then, following the charge, Althoff drew a foul that sent him to the charity stripe for a pair. He made the front-end of the two before Siemer gobbled up the miss and put it right back in for a layup that made it 33-27 with 3:43 to go.
The Eagles, though, never went away quietly.
With 1:31 to go, Schaefer banked in a deep jumper that cut the deficit to four, 33-29, before another Brendan Niebrugge 3-pointer pushed the lead to seven, 36-29.
Reeder's group eventually sealed the victory at the foul line, despite the ending not being as smooth sailing as he wanted it.
The Shoes finished the game 5-for-11 at the free-throw line.
"We had the guys at the line that we wanted," Reeder said. "Caleb's usually pretty good; Dylan's usually good. We just missed them at the wrong time."
Siemer went 0-for-2 at the line, while Pruemer was 1-for-3.
The missed opportunities to close out the contest at the line nearly bit Teutopolis in the end, as well, as Newton did end up getting a good look at retaking the lead in the late goings.
The Eagles got the ball into the hands of Meinhart on an out-of-bounds set, who then got himself a solid look at a 3-pointer, but ultimately missed it before the Shoes rebounded the ball and drew a foul that led to them icing the game at the foul line.
SCORING LEADERS
Brendan Niebrugge finished with 16 points, while Siemer had 12, Max Niebrugge, Pruemer, and Ruholl had three, and Althoff had one.
As for Newton, Evan Schaefer led the team with 12 points, while Meinhart had nine, Wolf had six, Mason Schaefer had five, and Dylan Gier had two.
SENIORS HONORED
Newton honored its senior basketball players and cheerleaders in-between the junior varsity and varsity contests.
This group of seniors was Bierman's first since becoming head coach.
"These guys have meant the world to me," Bierman said. "They've bought in from Day 1 when we come in and say we're going to do this, and we're going to do this. They're an amazing group of guys, and I'll do anything for them. I love each one of them, and they're going to be family forever."
REVENGE IS SWEET
Teutopolis and Newton met in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic on Dec. 29, with the Eagles defeating the Shoes 58-55.
Both teams could wind up meeting again later in the year, too. Newton and Teutopolis are in the same sub-sectional of the Flora Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.