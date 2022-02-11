Jon Perry couldn't quite wrap his head around it.
One-hundred wins. A milestone that he thought would never happen did indeed happen.
"It was a good moment," Perry said. "It was unexpected, and it hit me by surprise. When I won it, I was clueless about what was going on; they called me out into the middle and announced it, and it was a wonderful thing. It was something that I've dreamed of ever since I was a freshman, but it was a moment that I will always remember.
"As a freshman, it was a goal I wanted, but it wasn't something that comes easy. Not everybody gets it, so it was that long-term kind of goal, something that I was looking forward to for a while."
The senior achieved the mark after his victory in the championship bout of the 152-pound bracket at the Eastern Illinois Wrestling Tournament nearly two weeks ago.
Overall, Perry currently sits with a 103-33 record over his four years as a high-school grappler.
Perry is 36-6 this season, with nearly all of his wins coming by way of pinfall.
"My main thing is to go out there and get it done," Perry said. "I don't like to play around with kids. I want to get it over with; I don't like taking chances."
Perry has registered 32 pinfall victories this season, and he hopes that number only increases as he enters his final stretch of matches with the Hearts.
Perry opens up with a bye at a 1A sectional at Vandalia Saturday evening and will face either Cahokia's Nick Deloach Jr. or Litchfield's Kaleb Crabtree in one of the four quarterfinal bouts.
Heading into the sectional, Perry is seeded second behind Vandalia's Eric McKinney and said he is confident that he can advance to the State Farm Center for a third-straight time.
"It's not hit me yet, but it's my senior year, and I'm looking forward to it," Perry said. "I'm confident, but none of the nerves have hit me yet. I'm looking forward to going out there and competing, putting all the hard work out there. I would say that I've worked hard this year - and through my whole high school career - so I'm ready to see what I can do."
Perry isn't alone in his quest either.
Head coach Bryan McMillian has been coaching Perry for the last 12 years and knows him — and his skillset — like the back of his hand.
"It's been a fun journey to see Jon advance and mature into the wrestler he is," McMillian said. "When he was a freshman, he would step back and let the upperclassmen have their chance, but now, he's the one who's going to step up to the challenge.
"He wants to wrestle, and he wants to be there. He's always willing to try new moves. When he was a freshman, he was stuck on one move; when he became a sophomore, he picked up another one, and then every year since he's been picking up a new move."
McMillian said he doesn't have to say much of anything for Perry to comprehend the message.
It's almost as if they can read one another's minds.
"Since we've been together for such a long time, it's one of those things where all I have to say is a couple of words, and he knows what I'm going to say," McMillian said. "I don't say much when he's out on the mat because when he goes out and wrestles or is in practice, I say, 'If I say this, this is what I want you to do.' If I do say something on the mat, sometimes, it is hard to hear, but he acknowledges that."
