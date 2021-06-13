And then there were eight.
Eight teams remain in the Class 1A softball bracket, and St. Anthony is one of them.
Following a thrilling 10-inning win over state-ranked No. 2 Casey-Westfield, the Bulldogs now have another test on their hands, in undefeated and No. 13 Marissa today (Monday). All rankings were from the Illinois Coaches Association softball polls.
The Lady Meteors enter the super-sectional with a 16-0 record and will look for their first state appearance since 1984 when they went 26-2 under Gene Coleman, while the Bulldogs are looking for their first appearance at the state tournament.
This game is at Johnston City High School at 2 p.m.
Here’s what fans need to know about the game:
STRONG PITCHING
Grace Middendorf leads the Lady Meteors in the circle with a 2.09 earned run average this season.
In 97 innings, Middendorf has given up 65 hits and 39 runs — 29 earned — while striking out 121 batters and walking 34. Throw all of that together, and it results in a 15-0 record.
HITTING IS CONTAGIOUS
Marissa has seven players batting .300-or-above.
Emily Smith leads the way with a .500 batting average.
In 42 at-bats, she has 21 hits — four doubles and two triples included — to go along with six RBIs, 24 runs, and 12 strikeouts to four walks.
Not only is Middendorf a pitcher, but also a serviceable bat as well. She comes in with a .431 batting average and a team-best 17 RBIs.
In 51 at-bats, she has 22 hits and 12 runs. She has five doubles and one home run as well.
Lainey Canning enters Monday with a .420 average. She has 21 hits and 22 runs, to go along with 13 RBIs, seven walks, and 10 strikeouts.
Typically batting leadoff, Autumn Gilley sets the tone for the Lady Meteors, batting .339.
Canning has 18 hits in 53 at-bats, in addition to 21 runs and 13 RBIs.
Grace Zimmer, Olivia Quigley, and Emily Thornton round out the Marissa hitters batting over .300, while Casey Daugherty and Madi McDougal are also nearing the mark with .285 and .289 batting averages, respectively.
ON A ROLL
Both St. Anthony and Marissa are entering the Class 1A Super-Sectionals with momentum.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost since May 25, when they fell to Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg). They have won their last five games by a combined 53-3.
As for Marissa, the Lady Meteors are outscoring opponents 151-46 this season.
NO ‘FEAR’
Over her last three starts, St. Anthony hurler Lucy Fearday has delivered.
She will look to do the same on Monday in another pressure situation.
Fearday has a 0.63 earned run average in her last three starts, striking out 23 batters and walking no one, and will look to continue that streak against the Lady Meteors.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
The winner advances to the state semifinals on Wednesday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. That contest is at 10 a.m. against either Ottawa (Marquette) or Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond).
