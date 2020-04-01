The St. Anthony Bulldogs came into the 2019-20 basketball season following a 20-11 campaign in the 2018-19 season. The Bulldogs returned many of their key contributors from the season before, including National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player Jaccob Dust.
In the offseason, Dust worked to cut weight and be more fluid around the basket rather than relying purely on his size to finish around the basket.
“I think that even though (Dust’s) stats weren’t a ton different, there were a few areas he improved on with his efficiency,” said St. Anthony Head Coach Cody Rincker. “I think he shot 58 percent as a junior, but this year he shot close to 65 percent from the field, which was huge for us.
“He averaged almost four more rebounds per night and several of those were offensively, which allowed him to get easier putbacks rather than always playing with his back to the basket. We tried to put him in areas where he could catch the ball, facing up already and go straight to the hoop.”
The Bulldogs also returned Jack Hoene and Aaron Webb to their backcourt, returning both leadership and the ability to shoot the basketball.
“I think Jack Hoene was another kid you saw take a huge jump with his confidence at taking the ball to the hoop,” Rincker said. “He didn’t always score a bunch, but was consistent in that 7-12 mark for us, especially in big games.
“I also saw a big jump in Aaron Webb’s confidence and ability to keep us in the flow of our offense and hit timely shots.”
While they may not have been key scoring contributors night in and night out, seniors Kaden Fearday and Jack Elder both stepped up as defensive stoppers this season.
“Jack Elder coming off the bench was huge for us,” Rincker said. “He went from not getting any minutes as a junior, to come in as a senior and fill that role off the bench to be able to come in for anybody and play great defense and maybe make some baskets when he got the opportunity.
Fearday “made a jump defensively. he was willing to not worry about the offense, but took on more of a role and upped his game defensively and rebounding to make us the best team we could be. One of the reasons we beat A&M and one of the reasons we were able to stay in the game the second time was he held Griffin Andricks to five points and eight points. Andricks can score five and eight in three shots. His willingness to do things like that for us added another piece to the puzzle and made us a lot better.”
Rincker also felt that Antrim’s development over the season also really helped the team.
“I really felt that Logan’s maturity as the season went on to make better decisions and improve his game management ability,” Rincker said. “We know that he’s fast, can get to the hoop and make shots, and can guard really well. I think as the season went along he found his gear. Instead of always playing in fifth gear, he found that third and fourth gear ability to make the team better, too. That growth was huge for this year and hopefully will take it into next year as well.”
With all of those players back, Rincker knew expectations were high in addition to the normal expectations of a St. Anthony team.
“We’ve put ourselves in a situation where our expectations are high, anyway. There should never really be a reason for our school and our program to not be expected to win 20 games or compete for the conference title,” Rincker said. “The expectations have kind of already been set and the bar has already been raised there, but with this group and because they played so much as juniors, definitely had a little added motivation and expectation. From that standpoint, the second year of being varsity players, they put more on themselves.”
Right out of the gate, the Bulldogs had a pair of tough games in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament, including matchups against rival schools Effingham and Teutopolis, on their way to a 4-0 record following tournament’s end.
“Every year I think our turkey tournament is a good gauge,” Rincker said. “We want to go 2-2 for sure, if you end up going 3-1 or 4-0 like this year, it gives you a good gauge to know that there’s a lot of potential here and a lot of things that are already good and it’s our job to continue to build on those.
“They definitely gave us confidence for the rest of the season. We were confident at the beginning and that just added to it, especially in the games that are the rival games.”
Including the Turkey Tournament, the Bulldogs got off to a 10-0 start before hitting their first bump in the road in a three-point loss in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament to Pleasant Plains, who went on to play in a sectional semifinal itself in Class 2A.
“They didn’t have their full team there, so it was kind of a bummer that we didn’t get to play them at their best,” Rincker said. “But we took away a lot of confidence from that game. We were doing the right things and making progress and growing from the Turkey Tournament. It wasn’t something we hung our heads about. It was something we could learn from and get better to take it to the next level.”
The Bulldogs were able to come out of the Christmas Tournament going 2-2 with a loss coming against Teutopolis, but defeated a tough Mattoon team and a grind it out 36-33 win over Antioch.
“We came out of that confident knowing we could compete with some of the best teams in the area and really the state,” Rincker said. “We saw some holes, too, getting beat by T-town that we needed to sure up. We felt confident we were doing a lot of good things, but there were areas we had to sure up going down the stretch.”
The Bulldogs notched three consecutive wins against Robinson, Mount Carmel and Neoga before falling to Breese Mater Dei in a one-point overtime loss. Breese Mater Dei went on to the State Series in Normal before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We were down seven with about three minutes to go in the game. In a way, they should’ve walked away with a 10 to 12 point victory because we were fouling,” Rincker said. “But that game showed we were able to battle back and make timely shots.
“It actually got to the point where we were winning, but crazy thing happened where we fouled again and they made a free throw to sent it to overtime. In overtime they called a foul at the buzzer and made a free throw to win it. It was one of those situations where it was anybody’s ball game and we saw that we could compete against the best in the state.”
The one-point overtime loss didn’t seem to affect the Bulldogs going forward, ending the regular season with 11-straight wins, including winning the National Trail Conference for the fourth year in a row and a one-point win over Central A&M, a team that they thought they could see down the road with the stakes raised.
“I think that game showed some of the things we had learned in those previous games; the Pleasant Plains game, losing to T-town, and going to the overtime game,” Rincker said. “You learn from those losses and tight ballgames and how to continue to make timely shots and keep yourself in the game.
“You’d been in enough games against competitive teams that when we got to the A&M game, we were down seven twice. We continued to grind and continued to play and do the things we needed to defensively to hang around and make shots at the end to come away with the win.”
The Bulldogs made quick work in the regional round winning by an average of 23 points before defeating Casey-Westfield for the second time in a 12-day stretch to set up a rematch with Central A&M in the sectional championship with the chance to advance to the super-sectional.
This time, Central A&M came out in a slightly different defense, always having a defender face guard Dust while sending a second player at him on the catch.
“In the second game, they tried more of a diamond and one against Jaccob in the post trying to deny him from getting the ball,” Rincker said. “They were able to hold him to 13 point so that was a little different. But it was the same kind of game. We were down eight to nine most of the game and were just unable to make enough shots. It wasn’t that we didn’t have good looks or good opportunities to make shots, we just didn’t make them that night.”
At the end of it all, Rincker was most impressed with this group’s ability to consistently get better as well as remarking on their coachability.
“The way that they got better and allowed themselves to be coached and to learn from their mistakes to get better not only from last year to this year, but from the beginning of the season to the end of the season,” Rincker said. “They really bought in to everything we were telling them.
“There’s a lot of tremendous individuals on this team. Even on teams that haven’t been as successful, I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some outstanding people and this group is no different. But the way that they were not only take criticism and solve the problem, but sometimes solved the problem on their own before they even had to get to the criticism or the question. That will definitely translate later in life. The dedication and hard work they put in every day is something that they’re going to continue to grow on.”
