Two individuals and one doubles team took first place for Teutopolis at the St. Anthony Girls Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
Grace Hoene and Julian Hemmen won their respective singles’ brackets, while the duo of Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen won their doubles bracket.
Overall, the Lady Shoes — who placed fourth at the Champaign Centennial Invite last weekend — continued their winning ways with the team championship, as well. Teutopolis finished with 36 points, while St. Anthony and Robinson tied for second with 24, and Effingham fourth with 19.
In singles competition, Hoene won every match in straight sets, improving to 8-1-1 on the season.
Hoene defeated Moroa-Forsyth’s Kristen Taun in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-4; Bloomington Central Catholic’s Maggie Ames in the semifinals 6-0, 6-4, and Robinson’s Lucy List in the finals 6-2, 6-4.
”I played a lot of good people, and I’m overall really happy with my performance,” Hoene said.
As for Julian Hemmen, she won her bracket as the No. 8 seed.
Hemmen opened up with a straight-set win over Mt. Zion’s Peyton Schroeder 6-4, 6-2, before defeating Robinson’s Laura Staller in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-2; St. Anthony’s Laura Schmidt in the semifinals 6-2, 6-2, and Robinson’s Anna Hargrove in the finals, on the fifth tie-breaking point, 2-6, 6-0, 1-0.
”I think I played well. Sometimes, when I come to tournaments, I get nervous and play down, but today, I think I came out, and I thought I did well,” Hemmen said. “I had a lot of competition from the No. 3 singles, and I think that’s a good thing.”
Meanwhile, on the doubles side of the tournament, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen won their bracket in straight sets, pushing their unbeaten record to 9-0 on the season.
The duo defeated Greenville in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-0; St. Anthony’s Grace Karolewicz and Elizabeth Kabbes in the semifinals 6-3, 6-4, and Bloomington Central Catholic in the finals 6-1, 6-0.
”I would say that they’re more of a young team, but it was still good competition,” said Probst of Bloomington Central Catholic’s duo. “I feel like we rallied well with them; it’s just that we had stronger points.”
Isabelle Hemmen also added, “We were stronger with our serves and at the net.”
As for other Teutopolis matches, Lexi Will and the duo of Josie Drees and Kacie Habing finished second in their respective brackets.
Will lost to Robinson’s Annie List 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the finals, while Drees and Habing fell in their final match of the No. 2 doubles bracket to Effingham’s Madison Mapes and Izzy Volpi 6-2, 6-3.
For St. Anthony, Emily Kowalke, Ali Adams, and Laura Schmidt all finished third in their respective brackets. Kowalke defeated Ames 7-5, 6-2, while Adams defeated Effingham’s Eden Wendling 6-2, 6-3, and Schmidt downed Morton’s Julie Weeks 6-0, 6-0.
Karolewicz and Kabbes also finished third in the No. 1 doubles bracket after defeating Effingham’s Gracie Kroenlein and Aila Woomer 6-4, 6-1.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony returns to the court on Monday against Casey-Westfield, while Effingham and Teutopolis host Mattoon and Flora, respectively, on Tuesday. Every match starts at 4:30 p.m.
