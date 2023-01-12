Four Newton players scored double-figures in the Eagles’ 70-63 win on Monday night over Effingham.
Caden Nichols led the team with 25 points, while Parker Wolf had 18, Kye Bergbower had 11, and Dylan Gier had 10 as the Eagles improved to 13-5 on their season.
Newton started the game ahead, leading 15-7 after the first quarter.
Wolf opened the scoring by banking in a jumper, while Nichols followed with a 3-pointer that made it 5-0.
Logan Heil then made one of his two free throws for the Flaming Hearts (6-13) before Wolf answered with a driving layup that made it 7-1.
Bergbower would then convert a layup to make it 10-3 — after both teams traded free throws — before Andrew Splechter made a layup for Effingham’s first field goal with 2:38 left.
Wolf then rebounded a missed shot and converted his putback attempt to increase the lead to seven points, 12-5, before another Newton basket made it 14-5.
Wolfe then answered that with a putback layup that made it 14-7 before Gier ended the period by making one of his two free throws to equal the score.
Nichols would then start the second quarter with a baseline jumper to push the lead to double-figures, 17-7, before an Andrew Donaldson 3-pointer made it 17-10 with 6:38 left.
Splechter then drove past his defender and slammed his dunk attempt to make it 17-12, but Newton answered with a 5-0 run that pushed the lead back out to double-digits, 22-12.
Effingham would answer with another Donaldson 3-pointer that made it 22-15, but Nichols answered right back with a long-range try of his own to make it 25-15.
Newton ended the first half ahead 30-24.
Effingham shot 37 percent (7-of-19) from the floor and 25 percent (2-of-8) from behind the 3-point line through the first 16 minutes.
The Flaming Hearts, however, ended the game shooting 42 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the 3-point line.
A solid third quarter helped with that.
Effingham outscored Newton 20-14 in the third frame.
The Hearts opened the period on an 8-2 run that saw them tie the game at 32 with 4:42 left. Wolfe, Splechter, Donaldson, and Heil all converted shots.
Heil nearly converted a second, too, but was blocked by Wolf on his layup attempt, much to the displeasure of head coach Obie Farmer.
Gier would then convert a 3-point play shortly after that to give Newton a 35-32 advantage, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Wolfe put Effingham out in front, 38-35.
Wolf then hit a baseline shot to cut the margin to one, 38-37, before a pair of free throws from Heil made it 40-37.
Newton then went on a 7-2 run before the Hearts closed the quarter with an Ethan Jones putback right at the buzzer that tied the game at 44.
The Eagles, though, would answer with an 11-1 run to start the fourth that saw them push the lead to 10 points, 55-45, before Wolfe hit a fadeaway shot with 3:40 left.
Wolfe finished with a game-best 26 points on 8-of-24 shooting (4-of-12 from 3-point range). Splechter notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Donaldson had 11.
Box Score
Newton (13-5) 15 15 14 26 70 Effingham (6-13) 7 17 20 19 63
N — Bergbower 11, Nichols 25, Wolf 18, Weber 6, Gier 10. FG 23, FT 20-35, F 14. (3-pointers: Nichols 3, Bergbower)
E — Donaldson 11, Wolfe 26, Brown 5, Jones 2, Splechter 12, Heil 7. FG 21, FT 14-20, F 26. (3-pointers: Wolfe 4, Donaldson 3. Fouled out: Heil)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.