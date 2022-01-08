John Niebrugge knew his team was bound to find its groove; all he wanted was for them not to get overwhelmed after a woeful first half, and they did just that.
Altamont trailed by 14 points at the break, receiving minimal offensive production along the way, yet still managed to pull out a 51-47 win over Dieterich Friday night, behind a strong second half.
”At halftime, we told them, ‘Boys, we’re getting good shots, we’re getting open looks, you just have to knock them down eventually, so keep shooting, get a stop,’ and the boys didn’t get overwhelmed,” Niebrugge said. “They just kept doing what we do.”
The Indians (12-4, 2-0 National Trail Conference) opened the second on a 16-0 run — after the Movin’ Maroons (10-5, 2-3 National Trail Conference) scored the first field goal — that tied the contest at 28.
Mason Robinson paced the team in the third quarter, scoring eight en route to a 20-point night while coming up with two of the biggest plays toward the end of the game, as well.
With 57 seconds left in the fourth, Robinson hit a three from the top-of-the-arc to give Altamont their first lead of the game at 47-44.
”It was the momentum shift,” said Robinson of his shot. “It turned us back to where we knew we could get the game, and I knew that when I got [Pete] Britton to jump on the pump fake, I knew I was going to shoot it, and I buried it.”
Then, with under 20 seconds to go, Robinson came up with the biggest defensive stop of the contest when he drew a charge on Dieterich’s Andrew Lidy that pointed the possession arrow back in favor of the Indians and forced the Movin’ Maroons to foul.
”Honestly, it was kind of a risky move with four fouls, I’m not going to lie, but I knew where I was on the court,” Robinson said. “I knew I was set, and Jared [Hammer] did a great job of forcing him into me so that I could just stand there and take it.”
Altamont went on to make one of their two foul shots after that to make it a four-point game and all but end a contest that painted a pair of pictures for both teams.
For Dieterich, the first half couldn’t have gone more according to plan, as the Movin’ Maroons — who had won six-straight games — came out of the gates firing on all cylinders.
Head coach Brent Bonhoff’s team made six of their 10-made three-pointers in the first and coupled that with a pair of extended runs that spaced the margin out further in their favor.
”We had a lot of confidence coming into this,” Bohnhoff said. “We felt like we had a good game plan against them. We knew they would pressure us, and we knew we should get open shots if they pressured us like we thought they would. We spread them out pretty well in the first half, and we were making the extra pass and making good cuts, and everything looked good.”
However, it wasn’t enough, as the Indians went from only scoring 12 points through the first 16 minutes to outscoring Dieterich 40-21 in the last 16 minutes.
”We struggle sometimes scoring, but our defense is always there,” Niebrugge said. “I don’t know how many people have scored 50 on us this year, but we’re trying to figure some things out offensively. Getting third at Sesser was a good thing, beating them here, but I think, this year, there are good teams everywhere.
”Every night is going to be a dog fight.”
Additionally, it wasn’t only Robinson who produced.
Eric Kollman also finished with double-figures in points, scoring 13, while Jared Hammer neared the number with nine.
Meanwhile, for the Movin’ Maroons, Pete Britton led the way with 11 points, Bryce Budde had 10 points, and Lucas Westendorf, Caleb Gephart, and Lidy all neared double-figures, too, with nine, nine, and eight points, respectively.
UP NEXT
Altamont hosts Central A&M Tuesday night, while Dieterich doesn’t play again until Friday night when they host South Central.
