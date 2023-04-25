URBANA — Adrien Dumont de Chassart stacked pars early in his Sunday round at Atkins Golf Club.
Saved par on the par-5 first hole after his approach shot wound up in a greenside bunker. Saved it again on the par-5 sixth after finding water off the tee.
Par after par early in the final round of the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate was enough for Dumont de Chassart to maintain his tournament lead. But Northwestern's Daniel Svard, playing in the same group, was making a charge, too. A pair of birdies from Svard in that same stretch cut Dumont de Chassart's lead in half to two strokes.
Back-to-back birdies from Dumont de Chassart on Nos. 8 and 9 and a long birdie putt on No. 12 made the difference.
The fifth-year Illini finished the round at 3-under 68 and claimed the individual title at the inaugural Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate, which No. 3 Illinois also won as a team by 26 strokes.
"I was playing solid — missed a few birdie opportunities — but made some good saves as well," Dumont de Chassart said. "That birdie on eight was really nice because (Svard) ended up bogeying the hole. That was a two-shot margin. On nine, I made a great putt for birdie.
"That felt really nice, but he still put the pressure on birdieing nine, 10 and 11. Those are really tough holes, so I have to hand it to him on that. I made a big putt on 12 for birdie, and from there I kind of played my game and made sure I got the win at the end."
Dumont de Chassart's strong finish was representative of how Sunday's final round played out for Illinois as a team. Jackson Buchanan, Piercen Hunt, Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard all had some struggles on the front nine. All four, like Dumont de Chassart, were under par on the back nine and finished the tournament in the top 11.
"We closed better," Illinois coach Mike Small said. "We didn't come out very strong. We had some loose shots early. I think Northwestern narrowed it to maybe 10-11 shots after about seven to eight holes in the morning. The trend wasn't going well, but we turned it around."
The ability to make adjustments mid-round and overcome early struggles is an attribute Small said he hopes runs deep in his team. That's also where Small said he and assistant coach Justin Bardgett bring value during a round.
Small and Bardgett can't hit the shots for the Illinois golfers. Can't sub anyone out either. But a word or two during a lull in play can be just as effective.
"That's our version of a timeout in golf when you say, 'OK, stop, reboot. This is what's going on. Look me in the face. We can turn this thing around,'" Small said. "He's got to do it himself, but you try to stop the momentum a little bit."
Not all teams can make those kind of in-round adjustments. Small believes he has the players that can, and they did Sunday.
"You manage the day as much as you can that way, but they know how to play the game," the Illinois coach said. "They know how we believe you should play the game, how you should attack certain holes and how you can handle certain conditions. They all know that. That's been taught. We don't have to do that here. We just have to make sure they're following the process, and if they get off the beaten path, put them back on it."
Kuhl needed a little bit of that after a double-bogey on the par-5 15th hole. A brief word with Bardgett before teeing off on the par-3 17th was all it took to get his round back on track.
"Coach B. told me, 'Imagine this is Big Tens and you need to birdie the last two,'" Kuhl said. "I took that mindset and focused and finished it off well. It was nice to birdie the last two."
Kuhl had four birdies on the back nine to finish Sunday's round with an even par 71 that put him fifth individually. Hunt had a pair of birdies on the back nine and shot a 1-under 70 to finish the tournament in third. But they, like the other 65 golfers in the field, were all chasing Dumont de Chassart.
"He's a hell of a player and a hell of a person," Kuhl said about his teammate and roommate. "I root for him every single day. He's made me so much better. He's playing some good golf right now and is very cool to see. It definitely pushes me. I need to get my game better if I want to beat him."
Dumont de Chassart's win was the fourth of his Illinois career and first this season. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native has three runner-up finishes in the 2022-23 season and hasn't finished outside the top 16 in 10 events this season.
"I've been waiting for a win for a long time now," Dumont de Chassart said. "I finished second in my last two tournaments, so it was nice to get a win this week, for sure."
Near the top of the leaderboard is where Small expects Dumont de Chassart at the rest of the season. Championship season starts Friday at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway, N.J., at the Big Ten championship.
"It's good to see him learn and figure it out and punch the right buttons in how to get around and make some great saves so he could win," Small said. "He's understanding his game and understanding how to play. If you play like a pro, you realize that you're only as good as your last round and only as good as your last shot. It's the next one that matters. He's maturing and understands that. It's a great win, and I'm excited for him, but now it's time to get ready for the Big Ten championship."
