The matchup was worth the price of admission.
St. Anthony and Tuscola.
Two teams that earned the top-two seeds in one-half of the St. Anthony sectional met Tuesday night for a chance to advance to the sectional finals, with the contest meeting expectations.
For Bulldogs' fans, though, it wasn't the result they wanted, as St. Anthony fell 51-48.
Warriors' senior Jalen Quinn provided most of the fits the entire night for the Bulldogs, continually punishing St. Anthony below the rim and converting shots while drawing contact.
Quinn finished with 33 points. He scored 12 points in the fourth, went 8-of-9 at the free-throw line, and added four three-point plays, as well.
"If Quinn gets below that volleyball line, it's game over. That kid is legit down there," Bulldogs' head coach Cody Rincker said. "His ability and length, it was to the point where I was telling guys, if he was guarding them, just run away from him; just go the other way. He gave us some fits."
However, even though the Loyola-Chicago-commit recorded over 30 points, St. Anthony still had a shot to tie the game at the end.
After Colton Musgrave went 1-of-2 at the line to make, what was, the final score, Bulldogs' senior Craig Croy had a chance to knot the game at 51.
Croy drew a foul with 8.8 seconds left that sent him to the line for a one-and-one opportunity but missed the front-end of the one-and-one, resulting in the senior putting his hands over his head and biting his jersey.
Despite the miss, though, Rincker said that he wouldn't want anyone else at the line in that type of situation.
"Sometimes you make them; sometimes you miss them," Rincker said. "There wasn't another guy that I wanted at the line there either; a senior at the line, leading scorer, and that's the guy you want there. Unfortunately, it went long."
That situation, where a free throw could have determined the outcome, didn't have to happen, though.
St. Anthony led 15-13 after the first quarter, 26-22 at halftime, and 38-34 at the end of the third, before building its lead further in the final frame.
After Adam Rudibaugh hit a layup after a pass from Kyle Stewart, the Bulldogs could glance at one of the two scoreboards at the Enlow Center and see that they were ahead by nine points, 46-37, with 4:13 remaining, and an enthusiastic crowd behind them.
That lead quickly disappeared, though, as the Warriors ended the game on a 14-2 run to earn the victory.
"[There was] a lot of game left, and they proved it," said Rincker on what he told his team when they were ahead by nine points. "We got to continue handling pressure and making free throws; the game wasn't over, and it wasn't in the cards. We called a timeout, we had the media timeout within that run, and it just didn't matter. We couldn't seem to take care of it enough to stay away. That clock couldn't move fast enough."
Following the Rudibaugh layup, Jordan Quinn answered for Tuscola by converting a layup while drawing contact for a three-point play. He would go on to make his foul shot, too, to cut the deficit to six, 46-40 with 3:42 left.
Stewart, however, responded with a layup of his own to push the margin to eight, 48-40, before Jalen Quinn answered with a basket of his own to make it 48-42.
Jalen Quinn ended up scoring nine-straight points for his team after his brother's three-point play, eventually vaulting the Warriors ahead by one, 49-48, with 40 seconds left.
Jalen Quinn was the lone Tuscola player to reach double-figures in scoring, while Jordan Quinn finished with seven, Preston Brown finished with five, and Josiah Horton and Musgrave finished with three.
As for the Bulldogs, Stewart led the team with 17 points.
"Kyle's our heartbeat," Rincker said. "He made big play after big play for us this season and led us tonight again. I can't say enough about his growth as a player and growth as a person here over the last four years. I'm really proud of him and looking forward to seeing what he does in the future with all of his intangibles."
Croy finished with 12 points.
"Craig, an up-and-down year with the injury and everything," Rincker said. "He really came along these last few weeks and was more willing to go down low and do what made him successful."
Stewart and Croy were the only two Bulldogs' players to record double-digits in scoring.
As for the rest of the scoring, Rudibaugh neared double-figures with nine points, while Griffin Sehy had five, Max Koenig had three, and Colton Fearday had two.
"His effort and positive attitude are going to be missed," said Rincker of Fearday. "He's always ready to play and always ready to practice hard; gave us a lot of valuable minutes here."
STREAK CONTINUES
St. Anthony finishes the season with a 21-13 record, making it the sixth-straight season that the Bulldogs have won 20-or-more games in a year.
"From where we started the season, I think if you had told me that we would have won a regional and have a chance to win this game against a Division-I basketball player and a well-coached team, I would have taken it," Rincker said. "A lot of promise; a lot of potential moving forward."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.