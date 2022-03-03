The National Trail Conference announced its first- and second-team, honorable mentions, and all-star team Thursday.
St. Anthony's Kyle Stewart and Craig Croy and Altamont's Noah Klimpel earned a spot on the first team from the Effingham County area.
Joining Stewart, Croy, and Klimpel were North Clay's Logan Fleener, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Sam Vonderheide, and South Central's Aidan Dodson.
As for the second team, Altamont's Mason Robinson, Dieterich's Bryce Budde, and Beecher City's Jadon Robertson were selections from Effingham County.
They join Neoga's Paci McClure, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Austin Wittenberg, and South Central's Keenin Willshire.
There were two honorable mention selections, too. Altamont's Eric Kollmann and South Central's Spencer Johannes were the two earning honorable mention status.
Lastly, rounding out the NTC honors were the 15 players named to the All Star Team.
The 15 players are listed below:
-- Noah Klimpel (Altamont)
-- Jadon Robertson (Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City)
-- Bryce Budde (Dieterich)
-- Andrew Lidy (Dieterich)
-- Paci McClure (Neoga)
-- Kaden Young (Neoga)
-- Dakota Weidner (North Clay)
-- Bryton Griffy (North Clay)
-- Collyn Ballard (North Clay)
-- Kyle Stewart (St. Anthony)
-- Craig Croy (St. Anthony)
-- Brady Maxey (St. Elmo/Brownstown)
-- Keenin Willshire (South Central)
-- Spencer Johannes (South Central)
-- Sam Vonderheide (Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.