Nicholas Stewart and Karissa Bean, two Effingham natives, took silver medals at the 2022 Special Olympics state basketball competition over the weekend.
The event was at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House in Normal and consisted of individual basketball skills competitions such as dribbling, passing, and shooting.
Nicholas is the 11-year-old son of Dr. Patrick Stewart and Laura Stewart.
Karissa is the 26-year-old daughter of Greg and Tina Bean.
