Stewardson Trinity Junior High School finished second at the Lutheran Sports Association (LSA) State Volleyball Tournament over the weekend.
The Cardinals competed with 20 other Lutheran junior high schools across the state.
Stewardson Trinity finished first in its pool, which featured the Springfield Trinity Tigers, the Mount Prospect St. Paul Comets, and the Aurora St. Paul Cougars.
The Cardinals then faced the Saint Peter Saints and the East Dundee Immanuel Eagles in bracket play, winning both of those matches, before falling to the Peoria Christ Comets in the championship, 12-25, 13-25.
For the tournament, seventh-grader Sienna Bostedo finished with 17 points, 10 aces, four kills, 33 assists, and two digs. Sixth-grader Kalia Friese finished with 18 points, 10 aces, three kills, 29 assists, and eight digs. Eighth-grader Mya Friese finished with 46 points, 25 aces, 29 kills, three assists, and 17 digs. Eighth-grader Colby McCormick finished with 25 points, 11 aces, 26 kills, six digs, and one block. Eighth-grader Kenzie Thompson finished with 20 points, five aces, and 11 kills. Eighth-grader Carrah Daniels finished with two points, two aces, and nine kills, and eighth-grader Zaida Wascher finished with 15 points, five aces, four assists, and nine digs.
“We struggled to find our rhythm all weekend,” said Stewardson Trinity head coach Tammy Manhart in an email to the Effingham Daily News. “We had moments where we faced some adversity but battled through. We fell just short of our goal of being state champions, but I am still very proud of the girls. Christ Peoria pushed us out of our comfort zone, and we were never really able to attack them like we did the first time we beat them earlier in the season. They are a very strong team and played aggressively, and we didn’t answer back with the same aggressiveness and toughness.”
The Cardinals last won a fall state championship in 2019.
Stewardson Trinity has two state championships (2013 and 2019), and last appeared in the state tournament in 2021.
