Shelby County Senior Legion Stewardson defeated the Shelby County Sliders Monday in a doubleheader at Stewardson’s Wascher Park.
Stewardson 10, Shelby County Sliders 3
Stewardson used a six-run fourth inning to break the game wide open in its 10-3 win in the first game of the doubleheader.
Tyler Wetherell started the frame by getting hit by a pitch. Sam Vonderheide then popped out for the first out of the frame before Jordan Wittenberg singled, pushing Wetherell to second.
Jackson Gurgel followed that with a single of his own to load the stations before Kendall Morris cleared the bases with a double to give Stewardson the lead, 4-3.
Ben Bridges would then fly out to centerfield for the second out of the inning before Morris scored on a passed ball with Connor Manhart at the plate. Manhart would then draw a walk before scoring one batter later on an RBI double by Colten Bridges to help expand Stewardson’s lead to 6-3.
Rowdy Durbin followed that by hitting the third double of the inning, scoring Colten Bridges, before Carter Chaney and Austin Wittenberg drew walks to re-load the bases for Wetherell. Wetherell would fly out to centerfield to end the inning, but not before Stewardson inflicted significant damage.
Gurgel, Morris, and Durbin finished with two hits for Stewardson. They were the only players that collected more than one hit in the game for that side.
Gurgel also pitched for Stewardson. He threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Gurgel relieved Austin Wittenberg, who threw four innings and allowed seven hits, three runs – two earned – and six strikeouts.
Stewardson 14, Shelby County Sliders 1
The offense carried over from the first game to the second, as Stewardson annihilated the Sliders in the second game, 14-1.
Stewardson scored 10 runs in the first two innings.
Jackson Gurgel started the game by reaching on an error by the Sliders’ right fielder. Carter Chaney then hit a single, pushing Gurgel to third, before Tyler Wetherell hit a triple that scored Gurgel and Chaney to make it 2-0.
Samuel Vonderheide followed that by drawing a walk before Kendall Morris reached on the second error of the frame that scored Wetherell, and Jordan Wittenberg followed with a double that scored Vonderheide and Morris to make it 5-0.
Connor Manhart would then provide the final run of the frame on an RBI single before Colten Bridges ended the inning with a strikeout.
Then, after Jordan Wittenberg retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, the offense continued to produce, as Stewardson plated four more in the bottom of the second.
Gurgel led off the inning with a double and later scored on a Wetherell single to make it 7-0.
Vonderheide then plated Wetherell with an RBI double to make it 8-0 before Morris drew a walk, and Jordan Wittenberg hit a groundout that scored Vonderheide to make it 9-0.
Then, following Jordan’s RBI, Austin added an RBI of his own on a single to equal the 10-0 score after two innings of play. The hit was Austin’s only one of the game.
His brother Jordan finished with two hits, while Wetherell had three.
Jordan Wittenberg also toed the slab for Stewardson, throwing five innings and allowing two hits, one unearned run, and one walk with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.