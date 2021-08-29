St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes saw his squad perform to his expectations with timely passing, creating space, and effective communication, for the entirety of the first half.
However, bad habits crept back in as Mt. Carmel scored three second-half goals in the Aces 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in the Saturday morning match of the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Soccer Invite. The Bulldogs lost their afternoon contest 3-0 to Harrisburg, as well, dropping their overall record to 1-4.
“We’re doing great in the first half of every game,” Reyes said. “We’re struggling with conditioning. I love this tournament. We get the rust out and experience what varsity soccer is.”
Reyes added that his strikers are adapting well to changing to a style he implemented back in the spring, too.
“For me, in our formation, the strikers are our center-right and center-left,” he said. “George (Scheidmantel), in the first half, had a lot of combinations happening in which the right defender, Evan (Meyer), would pass it to him or the person in the middle, and he would move, and it would open up. This is what we’ve been practicing.”
Through the first four games this season, communication has been a problem for St. Anthony, and on Saturday, it was one of the main culprits in the loss.
Scoring his first of three goals in the contest, Aces’ Shade Loudermilk netted one three minutes into the second half after a miscommunication between the Bulldogs’ defenders.
“That’s what we need to work on — chemistry,” Reyes said. “There’s a lot of miscommunication in the back. At least two of the goals.”
Loudermilk, a sophomore midfielder, struck again at 23 minutes to double the Mt. Carmel lead to 2-0, as well.
Then, with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, St. Anthony’s Roberto Campos — a sophomore exchange student from Spain — swept across the field, earning a direct kick after getting tackled outside the Aces’ penalty box. Campos, who was pressing for the better part of the match, would bury the ball in the bottom right corner, bringing the Bulldogs back to within one.
“This is his first game, Reyes said. “He had to do nine practices before he was eligible to play.”
Reyes said Campos, who knows a lot about the game and is still adjusting to soccer in the state, hopes he develops chemistry quickly.
Campos had five shots and two on goal, while Adam Brandenburger and Will Fearday both had three shots — two on goal — as well.
Meanwhile, for Mt. Carmel, the Aces added a third goal after stymying the Bulldogs’ pressure when Loudermilk split the Bulldogs defense 15 yards out and pushed one in the bottom left corner giving his squad a 3-1 lead with 90 seconds remaining.
“We need to adapt and learn from our mistakes,” Reyes said. “Just like they (the officials) didn’t call things for them, they didn’t call them for us. I think in that way, they were fair.
“We have 18 kids, nine of them; this is their first year of soccer. What we’re struggling with, and that is with any team, is getting them to have chemistry. You’re starting to see the flavors of each chemistry we’re going to have.”
Reyes also noted that while his forwards are adapting, it’s creating some issues he’s hoping that will resolve with the team playing more.
“We still struggle a little bit with our forwards. Kevin (Canales-Gonzalez) is a great player, but he goes everywhere,” he said. “He’s used to playing midfield as a forward, and that’s creating a little bit of a problem.
“We had a lot of opportunities; we need to finish. In the past three years, we have been a great comeback team because of our conditioning. I think this year we can be a great team that takes the lead and control the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.