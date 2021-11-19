Lexi Chrappa and Kennedy Sowell couldn’t help but cry after they had their season end at the hands of Mattoon nearly one month ago.
They knew that moment could have been one of the last they shared on a volleyball court together.
But it wasn’t.
On Senior Night one week before the season-ending loss, Chrappa announced that she was attending Vincennes University to further her volleyball career.
What she didn’t know, though, was that her long-time friend would soon be doing the same thing.
“[Gary Sien] ended up contacting me,” said Sowell on how she ended up with the Trailblazers. “I didn’t ever think about Vincennes. I was super proud of her for going there, but it’s not a school that I ever looked at and when he contacted me, I was like, ‘OK, I’ll give this a shot. I’ll go to the visit,” but I kept it from Lexi because I wanted to surprise her with it.”
Sowell held offers from Saint Mary of the Woods, Wabash Valley, Southwestern Illinois College, East Central College, Morton College, Mineral Area College, and Indiana Tech, with numerous other schools wanting her to visit.
However, once she stepped foot on Vincennes’ campus, it just felt right.
“It has a welcoming community,” Sowell said. “All of the volleyball girls that I met on my visit were super sweet.”
One reason for the fit was the recent success. Vincennes is coming off of a 22-4 season. The Trailblazers won the Region 24 championship over John A. Logan in four sets before losing to Jefferson College in the Midwest District semifinals.
“It’s a very competitive program,” Chrappa said. “I liked that they just won their region and beat John A., which was nice for me to hear. We have big shoes to fill next year.”
The second reason was the chance to step in right away and make an impact. Vincennes will graduate six sophomores, four of which played middle blocker — Sowell’s primary position.
