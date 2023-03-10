CHAMPAIGN — Teutopolis fell to Chicago (DePaul College Prep), 45-17, in a Class 2A state semifinal on Thursday at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Here are five takeaways from the Wooden Shoes loss.
ATHLETICISM TAKES ITS TOLL
Typically, Teutopolis goes into every game it plays as the more athletic team.
That was not the case on Thursday.
The Rams' athleticism was showcased against the Shoes, highlighted by crafty, 6-foot guard Maurice Thomas and 6-foot-7 forward Jaylan McElroy.
Both combined for 26 of DePaul College Prep's 45 points.
Thomas hit a pair of three-pointers but could also get to the rim at will. Meanwhile, McElroy showed his finesse around the basket, shooting 5-of-7 on the night. He had a pair of dunks and nearly threw down a third, but the ball slipped off his fingertips just as he was about to give the crowd a highlight.
POINTS IN THE PAINT
Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder has repeatedly mentioned that keeping the ball out of the paint is his team's key to victory.
On this night, that couldn't be more true.
The Shoes allowed 34 points in the paint to their 16.
"A lot of that was in the fourth quarter; we were trying to pressure, trap and all that stuff," Reeder said. "That was one of our keys — was points in the paint. Twelve of their 19 in the first half were in the paint, which hurt us."
NO NERVES
Despite the outcome, Reeder noted that the bright lights didn't bother his team.
Teutopolis did play in a similar venue on Monday to advance to Thursday's semifinal; the team the Shoes were going up against, however, was far different from what Pinckneyville brought to the table and one that proved to be hard to mimic during practices.
"I don't think they were. They were obviously not themselves today, but the stage was not too big for them," Reeder said. "We had some early turnovers again; we didn't execute on some open shots and that wore on them. DePaul (College Prep) is a really good basketball team, too; their length causes a lot of problems."
ONE LAST GAME
This senior class of Shoes was the first for Reeder, who took over when this core was in the eighth grade.
Under Reeder, this group of seniors finished with 92 wins, three regional, two sectional and one super-sectional championship.
Before Teutopolis' last game on Thursday night against Taylor Ridge (Rock Ridge), Reeder noted that he was only worried about coaching them one last time.
"We're going to coach as hard as we can; we're going to play as hard as we can and we're going to leave everything on that floor one last time this year and I can't wait to coach those five (players) one last time," he said.
UNWAVERING SUPPORT
Before the boys basketball team was seated in activity buses en route for Champaign, they received a sendoff outside the high school.
That support never waivered throughout, as the team received a police escort to the State Farm Center once they neared Savoy before fans and the student section, best known as the "Shoe Box," filed into the gym.
That support will continue on Sunday afternoon, too, as the high school has prepared a welcome for the team, starting at 2 p.m.
"It's second to none," said Reeder on the community. "They filled this arena as full as they could today and I know they'll be back tonight. We are the luckiest people in the state."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.