Two words that every team loves to hear. Final four.
For St. Anthony, the Bulldogs are heading to it for the first time in program history and are planning to make the most of their time at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
"I'm looking forward to our trip to Peoria," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Walsh said. "It's a special time that my girls will remember, along with myself and my dad, for long into our lives."
The road to the state tournament is never an easy task, and once teams get there, it proves to be even more difficult.
Wednesday will be no different, as the Bulldogs take on the No. 15-ranked team in Class 1A, according to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association, but Walsh's team is up for the challenge.
After all, they've already beaten three ranked teams to get to this point.
"We knew all season, Arthur-Lovington had a phenomenal pitcher," Walsh said. "But, I believe with the schedule we play that we are ready for what this pitcher will bring to us. Having quality at-bats for us tomorrow will be key; I always tell my girls to make the pitcher work, and they always go up there with confidence to work the count. Another side note is that the head coach for Arthur-Lovington was my dad's baseball and football coach when he played in high school at Bement. So, we have an idea of the style of coaching he has too. It will be a fun yet special game tomorrow, especially for him."
Led by Tulsa commit Mackenzie Brown, the Knights sit at 21-3 on the season.
In the circle, Brown has given up 29 hits, and three earned runs in 99 innings. She has struck out 234 batters and walked 25 as well.
However, it isn't just pitching where she excels. Brown can also hit.
In 75 at-bats this season, Brown has a .533 batting average, with 31 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples, and four home runs.
Now, with only one day to prepare between games, Walsh said that she is telling her team to "control what you can control."
"Control your effort, your attitude, and your work ethic," Walsh said. "Those don't guarantee success, but you won't be successful without them. All of these ladies have prepared all season and taking one pitch at a time, one inning at a time, and one game at a time is what we work off of."
April 24 was the last time that Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) lost a game, falling 10-4 to St. Joseph-Ogden.
Since then, all the Knights have done is win 17 games in a row.
Feeling as if her team is the "underdog" on Wednesday, Walsh said she accepts that role.
"These girls have worked their tails off all season, and they are proving to everyone around us that we were meant to be up there in the rankings," Walsh said. "We never let teams' records intimidate us — which just goes to show you the confidence these girls have in each other."
