A magical season ended for the North Clay baseball team Saturday that culminated in the school’s first-ever state championship in any sport.
You can take away multiple things from the win — and the preceding ride that led up to it — but below are three specifics that stood out above everything else.
SCORING IN BUNCHES
North Clay scored 27 runs in two games at Dozer Park in Peoria.
The Cardinals started the trip with a 15-run performance against LeRoy in one of the two state semifinals and then responded with a 12-run outburst in the state championship game.
However, what many — outside of the area — may not know is that that has been the team’s identity all season long.
The Cardinals averaged nearly 11 runs and nine hits per game in 39 contests this season.
North Clay had a team batting average of .352 with a .480 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, and a .980 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
On the grandest stage of high school baseball in the state, though, nerves may have been there, but they never showed.
That hitting mentality stayed the same throughout.
”I’m sure there were some nerves, but it wasn’t overwhelming. The guys were locked in and knew this was a business trip; this wasn’t for fun,” head coach John Frech said.
‘HOLD’ING ON
Senior Holden Clifton is known for his hitting, but where he shined at the most during the postseason was on the mound.
Clifton finished the postseason pitching in 11 1/3 innings, where he allowed nine hits and four earned runs. He struck out 16 batters and walked four during that stretch, too.
Clifton also started only one game during the postseason, making his performance even more noteworthy as he didn’t have as much time to go into a standard pitching routine.
That never stopped head coach John Frech from using him, though.
”I told [Holden] going in that he might start, but we’ll see how it goes. If not, we will hit the button early and go with you,” Frech said. “Over the past four years, his mentality has gotten a lot better as a competitor. He’s a guy I wouldn’t want to see on the mound late in the game. He’s going to shove it on you because he’s got the confidence, and little does everybody know, he’s got four pitches. He can move it away, and he can move it at them.
”He’s a hard asset to lose.”
THE WIN MEANT MORE
Traveling from Louisville to Peoria is a 192-mile haul, but the plethora of North Clay fans that showed up over the weekend didn’t seem to mind.
The Cardinals’ fans made their presence felt throughout the tournament.
Overall, this state championship just meant more to the community, and it showed as players returned home to a firetruck ride around downtown that night before having a reception at the same spot on Sunday.
For first-year athletic director — and former North Clay baseball coach — Rich Grubaugh, he understands what bringing a state championship to a small town in Southern Illinois means.
”It means everything; such a great community that’s opened its arms to me as a first-year athletic director, but more importantly, as a baseball coach. I started as the baseball coach at North Clay during the ‘04-’05 season and was there right before John Frech,” Grubaugh said. “To see the accomplishments of this team and everything that Coach Frech has done; they play ball the right way. They represent a blue-collar community like North Clay every day. They come out, ready to play, ready to grind.”
