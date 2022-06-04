Mission accomplished.
Ten years ago, eight North Clay senior baseball players set out to do something that the school had never done before. They all wanted to deliver a state championship.
Now, those dreams are a reality.
The Cardinals defeated Mt. Sterling (Brown County), 12-4, Saturday at Dozer Park in Peoria to win the Class 1A state championship.
Emotions flowed after the game as every player, coach, and fan alike shared wide smiles with tears rolling down their faces, knowing that a team had completed a life-long quest.
"It's amazing," senior Bryton Griffy said. "I've never felt this great in my life."
"We've been working so hard these past four years, and we've had one goal this season," fellow senior Collyn Ballard added. "Nobody wanted to say it, but we all knew it, and now that we're here and we've done it and realized that this was the last game we're all going to play together; from now on, we're going to play against each other in college ball. So, it's emotional to know that this will be the last time we'll play together."
Head coach John Frech has also been on a similar quest himself.
When Frech took over the Cardinals program, they had only won two regional championships in their history.
Since then, Frech has guided the program to eight regional championships, two sectional championships, one super-sectional championship, and now a state championship.
This group, though, is that much more special to him.
"It's been an amazing ride," Frech said. "This whole ride was never easy. I think everybody was hunting us, and we became the hunters for once, and we rode it out the whole year. This is an amazing team. It will be hard to repeat [this], but maybe down the road; maybe this inspires people to go far."
Griffy added about Frech, "All of these interviews, we have been talking about ourselves; how well we have been doing, but the bottom line is that it is our coach. He works harder than anybody else, and I'm so happy. I love that guy; he deserves all of the credit in the world; I'm more proud of him than anyone else."
North Clay ends the season with a 33-6 record, winning its 33rd game on the back of three lopsided innings.
The Cardinals scored four runs in the second and seventh innings and three in the sixth.
Carson Burkett started the second with a walk before Dakota Weidner hit a single that pushed Burkett into scoring position.
Griffy then reached on a fielder's choice, but as the Mt. Sterling (Brown County) shortstop tried to feed the ball to the third baseman, courtesy runner Alex Boose beat the throw, loading the bases for the top of the order, and the team's "tone-setter" in Ballard.
"I know as the leadoff hitter; I need to start the game off well. The tone of my first at-bat will get everybody up or down, so I tried to do that today; I tried to lead the team as best I can," Ballard said.
After popping out to the catcher in foul territory in his first at-bat of the game, Ballard wouldn't make it two straight wasted opportunities, as he drove in a pair of runs to make it 3-1.
Logan Fleener then followed Ballard's two-RBI single by flying out to the right fielder for the second out of the frame before Holden Clifton plated another two runs on another single, making it 5-1.
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) would then respond with one in the bottom of the second and an additional run in the fifth to make it a two-run game, 5-3, before North Clay's barrage of runs in the final two frames, which Frech said gave his team some comfort.
"It was huge to get some breathing room. Get some breathing room and allow the guys to relax a little bit," Frech said. "That team kept coming after us, and their coach is one heck of a guy. He absolutely coached his butt off; he does a great job."
At the end of the day, though, it was the same story, just a different game; this team enjoys hitting baseballs, and they put that on display, once again, on Saturday.
Overall, eight different North Clay players finished the game in the hit column. Griffy and Weidner had two hits, while Fleener, Brady Ingram, Donnie Zimmerman, and Layton Dawkins joined Ballard and Clifton with one.
"The other day, Frech said that we love hitting, and we do. We've been doing it since we were 10-years-old; our motto has been '10 years in the making,' and we love hitting," Griffy said. "We work on it every day; it doesn't matter if it's Monday or Sunday, we're always hitting."
But, it wasn't only the hitting that came through.
Pitching was also very good for North Clay, especially from Clifton.
After Burkett found himself in a jam Saturday, Frech called for Clifton to finish the game.
He did that and then some.
Clifton pitched five innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and two walks. He also struck out six batters.
However, what Clifton will remember the most will be the championship-sealing out that he and Burkett recorded and the joy and celebration that followed.
