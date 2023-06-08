DECATUR — As the Effingham baseball team prepares for its state semifinal matchup against Grayslake (Central) on Friday, head coach Curran McNeely still can’t believe his team has made it this far.
“It’s still pretty surreal. It hasn’t set in yet, but it will once we finally get there,” McNeely said. “The boys and the coaching staff are ready to get there.”
Once McNeely steps onto the turf at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, he will do so as the first coach since 1942 to lead the Flaming Hearts to the state tournament.
He’s doing so at his alma mater, as well.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” McNeely said. “It’s something you dreamed about as a player. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that opportunity, but to take over and grow the program even more than what it was already — it’s been fun.”
McNeely graduated from Effingham in 2014. He helped the Hearts win a regional championship in his junior year before losing to Mt. Vernon in the sectional semifinals.
Effingham won its first regional under McNeely last season before losing to Mascoutah in the same round.
Unlike last year, the ball continues to fall in the Hearts’ direction at the right time.
That continues on Friday.
McNeely knows that the test in front of his team will be challenging, though, just as every game this late into the year will be.
“They’re a good team, just going off their record,” McNeely said. “From some stuff I’ve picked up; they’re a team that won’t beat themselves, just like any team this late in the postseason. They’re solid defensively and will play that ‘small ball’ role when they need to and they got some guys in the middle of the order that can swing it. Pitching-wise, I don’t think we’ll see their No. 1, but that’s not a sure thing and that doesn’t mean their No. 2, No. 3 and their bullpen guys aren’t good because they are.”
The Rams are coached by Troy Whalen, who has helped Grayslake (Central) reach the state tournament three times since he started coaching in 2003.
The Rams are 32-7 this season and won the Northern Lake County Conference with a perfect 18-0 record.
Effingham will enter Friday with a 22-14 record.
The Hearts will look to junior Kaiden Nichols to put them over the top on Friday.
The bright lights won’t be anything to the left-hander, though.
Nichols has pitched in both the regional and sectional championship games for Effingham and provided an excellent bridge to Missouri-bound Josh McDevitt.
“Our confidence is through the roof with him,” said McNeely of Nichols. “He’s been our No. 2 all year and has risen to the occasion over the last two-three weeks. He doesn’t back down from a challenge; he doesn’t back down from anybody, no matter who’s in the box. We know that he’s going to be competitive and we know that he’s going to fill the zone up and challenge hitters to make good contact.”
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 10 a.m.
If Effingham were to win, they would play against either LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) or Sycamore on Saturday at a time to be announced. If the Hearts lose, they will play the loser of that game on the same day at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.