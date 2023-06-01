EFFINGHAM — Standing at 5-foot-7, Addie Wernsing may not be the tallest player on the field, but instead lets her bat do the talking.
That’s been evident throughout this season for the state-bound St. Anthony Bulldogs softball team.
Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Wernsing has lived up to that label.
Heading into the postseason, Wernsing batted .408 with a .521 slugging percentage and a team-best 31 RBIs.
Wernsing said that her plate approach is credited to those numbers, which she learned from her father, Chad.
“I just go up there, stay tall, hands-high, don’t bend over, find my pitch and drive the ball,” Wernsing said. “I know that if I bend over, I’ll dive in and get under everything, but if I stay tall, I’ll drive it.
“[Chad] knows my hitting style better than anybody else and he knows what I’m doing wrong.”
While Addie’s father may be the leading voice she turns to when it comes to that part of the game, others have also helped her along the way.
Summer coach Stacey Rios and mother, Darcy, are two.
“[Stacey] said I need to stay in my legs because that’s where the power is and she’s not wrong,” Wernsing said. “[Darcy] told me to always swing hard no matter what and make good contact; good things will happen when you put the ball in play and it’s all mental.”
All of that has shown even more over the last two weeks, too.
In her team’s last two games, Wernsing has delivered with a pair of key home runs. The first came against Tolono (Unity) in the sectional championship game; the second came on Monday in St. Anthony’s super-sectional contest.
“I’m hitting it solid and the home runs are line drives; they’re not pop-flys,” Wernsing said. “I’m hitting it square, which is pretty good.”
The home run against Quincy (Notre Dame) on Monday was more meaningful to Wernsing, though.
The Bulldogs won that game 7-6. Wernsing hit her home run in the first inning.
“It meant a lot,” she said. “It added more runs, which we needed, but it felt good because it set the tone for the whole game.”
Wernsing is doing all her damage as the three-hole hitter, too, a spot she feels overlooked in due to her height.
“As a three-hole hitter, you would expect Sydney Kibler or Lucy Fearday to be [there] with their size, but teams underestimate me and I have to prove them wrong,” Wernsing said. “Then, when I prove them wrong, they know.”
What she also enjoys about hitting in that spot, though, is the unpredictability that comes with it.
Bunt. Hit for power. Hit for contact. Wernsing can do it all.
“I like it because teams don’t know what I will do. I can bunt, I can sac fly, I can hit it hard; you don’t know what I’m going to do and Makayla has me put in different situations to do different things to get the job done,” Wernsing said. “And I feel like I get it done.”
What Wernsing would also like to get done, though, is helping her team capture a state championship.
The second baseman was a freshman when the Bulldogs finished as the state runner-up in 2021.
“It would mean a lot and show everyone in the community that we’re that good and making a name for ourselves.”
That quest starts on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the two-time defending state champion Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) Rockets at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Wernsing said she isn’t heading into the matchup against one of the premier programs in the state bashful, either.
“I feel like we’re going to make a run for their money,” Wernsing said. “I’m excited to show them what we got because they don’t know much about us and we know they’re pretty good.”
